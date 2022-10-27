Kelsey Albright has been named Adelphoi’s social media marketing coordinator.
Albright began her time at Adelphoi as an administrative assistant for adoption services. For the past three years, she has served as a talent sourcing specialist with the human resource department.
Albright earned a bachelor’s degree in communication/marketing from the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. During her time at school, she completed a social media marketing internship in hopes of acquiring a similar role in the future.
Albright was born and raised in Latrobe. She and her husband, Bryan, share a love for hockey and spending time with family.
Adelphoi is a leading provider of services to over 2,500 at-risk youth and families annually throughout a 30-county area. The program offers a broad continuum of care that includes group homes, foster/adoptive services, education programs, mental health services and community-based programs. To learn more about Adelphoi, call 724-804-7000 or visit www.adelphoi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.