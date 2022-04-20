Alabaster Performing Arts is presenting a crazy comedy with Barry Manilow songs, pirates and a rubber chicken.
“I Write the Songs,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” “Daybreak,” “It’s a Miracle” and “Mandy” all help to tell the story of loving your neighbor with zany pirates stealing Pennsylvania Power Ball winnings from a pirate named Barry, played by Jessie Glover.
Mugged with a rubber chicken, Barry is ignored by Elvis (Rick Reed) singing “You Ain’t Nothin’ But a Hound Dog,” the Church Lady (Mary McCormack) and Mandy the Pirate Lady (Ann Marie Lewis, Sarah Spraul, understudy) singing “Come On-a My House.” Barry is rescued by The Good Samaritan, (Rick Reed again) and taken to the Holiday Inn Express for a happy ending.
Alabaster Performing Arts is presenting “The Good Samaritan” Thursday, May 5, at 11:30 a.m. as a $42 lunch show at Giannilli’s II Restaurant, Route 30, Unity Township. Advance reservations are required.
“The Good Samaritan” is also being performed Saturday, May 7, at 7 p.m. at St. Bruno Hall, 1715 Poplar Street, Greensburg. Tickets are $15.
Call the Alabaster box office at 724-516-5189 or visit www.AlabasterPerformingArts.org.
Alabaster Performing Arts is a 501©3 non profit organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.