While there will be many planes taking to the skies during this weekend’s airshow, even more will be on display for visitors to walk around.
Some of the 2022 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow acts will also be on the tarmac for a closer inspection, including the Jersey Jerks – a trio of T-6 Texan trainer planes from New Jersey.
Up in the air, guests will see demonstrations from F/A-18 Super Hornet and F-16V fighter aircraft alongside their World War II counterparts. Other planes will perform formation and acrobatic feats in the skies.
“This will be a real sight to see,” said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. “For us to have both the U.S. Navy Legacy Flight and the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight is a real honor.”
On the ground, two large transport planes will stay by the hangars, including the Fairchild C-123K “Thunderpig” which is returning to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Operated by the Air Heritage Museum in Beaver Falls, the “Thunderpig” got its name from the 911th Airlift Wing, based at the Greater Pittsburgh Airport, when it was flown there, according to the museum’s website.
The largest plane on display this weekend will be a German Airbus A400M, an advanced aircraft used to transport cargo, helicopters or medical patients. It can also be used to refuel other aircraft, according to the Airbus website.
The plane is one of only 37 operated by the German government and is one of the largest in the world. The majority of A400Ms are owned by European countries. No A400Ms are operated in North America.
A Cold War-era anti-submarine plane will also be on display. Developed during the 1960s, the P-3 Orion saw service as late as 2011 when the Navy used it to find submersibles smuggling drugs into the United States and Latin America.
Planes won’t be the only vehicles on the runway throughout the two days. High-end, exotic cars from Precision Exotics will be racing jets down the runway. Both days visitors will be able to watch one of the company’s sports cars exceed 150 miles per hour as it tries to beat an experimental single-engine plane.
Those going to the airshow will also be able to purchase a ticket for an extreme drive experience through Precision Exotics’ website for $299.
The Edge 540, piloted by David Windmiller, will put on an acrobatic show in the air before landing to race the car.
Two military helicopters will also make their debut. The UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-53 Sea Stallion, passenger aircraft, will round out the static displays.
For those wanting to climb into the cockpit of a F/A-18 Super Hornet, DreamBIG Entertainment will offer its Top Gun Experience. Guests will be able to dress up like a fighter pilot and feel what it is like to be in the pilot seat, all while getting their picture taken.
More than 60 vendors will be at the show to offer visitors everything from food and drinks to aviation regalia, according to Dwayne Pickels, grants director for the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.
While not everything at the airshow will be able to fly, guests will definitely see a couple of bizarre sights riding up to the airport.
The Shopper Chopper, a 10-foot tall street legal shopping cart will be riding around. With a driver in the “kiddie-seat,” five more passengers can sit in the basket.
Despite such a large shopping cart being available, an 18-wheeled flatbed truck is needed to haul a 4-ton potato. The Big Idaho Potato Truck will make a stop on its 10th anniversary tour.
The truck measures 72 feet long and carries a replica potato that if real would serve up more than 20,000 servings of mashed potatoes.
There will also be a kid’s section filled with crafts and activities for children of all ages.
On Saturday, some of the planes flying around the airport will take off around the county for the Heroes’ Tribute Flyover.
“This event will honor first responders and essential workers who worked throughout the pandemic,” Pickels said.
The authority wanted to hold the flyover during last year’s airshow but it was grounded due to weather, Pickels said.
The tribute to hometown heroes will leave Latrobe flying over Ligonier, Vandergrift, Murrysville, West Newton and Mount Pleasant.
“We’re back,” Monzo said. “We’re having a full-blown airshow.”
This will be Shop ‘n Save’s 22nd year sponsoring the event and seventh with its name on the event.
“Shop ‘n Save has been an excellent sponsor for many years,” Pickels said.
Tickets for the airshow are on sale now at all Shop ‘n Save locations for $15. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate for $25. Children 10 and under get in free.
Parking is available for $5 and will benefit local fire departments. Tailgating is permitted but guests will not be allowed to grill, have an open flame or consume alcohol.
