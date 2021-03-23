Individuals planning to attend the 2021 Westmoreland County Airshow can now reserve tickets at area Shop ‘n Save locations.
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, plans are in place to hold a drive-in airshow Memorial Day weekend, May 29-30, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
According to a news release, ticket buyers must choose which day of the airshow they will attend. Car passes are $100 per vehicle, with up to eight occupants, with an additional charge for oversized vehicles. Oversized vehicles can be accommodated at a nominal extra charge.
Attendees do not have to remain inside their vehicles, per the news release, but they need to remain with their vehicles. Vendors and exhibitors will be on site within walking distance to guests’ vehicles.
The drive-in event will follow social distancing recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), as airshow attendees will park and remain with their vehicles on the airport’s former secondary runway, which parallels Route 981.
For more details, visit the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section of the airport website at www.palmerairport.com.
This year’s airshow will feature the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who are celebrating their 75th anniversary in 2021 and flying their first local performance in the team’s new Super Hornet F-18 planes. They’ll be given an assist at the event from the Navy Seals Leap Frogs parachute team, which will skydive from the Blue Angels’ “Fat Albert” C-130 cargo aircraft.
The news release added that the airshow lineup will also include a F-22 Raptor demonstration team, along with a P-51 Mustang World War II-era fighter plane flown by Scott Yoak, a debut local performance by Skip Stewart in a Pitts Special, returning aerobatic performers Rob Holland and Greg Koontz, “along with a few other surprises.”
