Airshow lineup expands with Navy F-18 Super Hornet tactical demonstration

Both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force will be represented at this year’s Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow, scheduled Saturday and Sunday, June 11-12, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
A Navy F-18 Super Hornet jet tactical demonstration will join the lineup alongside a similar performance by an Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon jet — also known as a Viper — which means that this year’s airshow will be one to remember.
The approximately $67.4-million Super Hornet, a multi-role attack and fighter aircraft, is about 60 feet long and 16 feet tall and features a 45-foot wingspan, with a maximum takeoff gross weight of 66,000 pounds. Its twin turbofan engines each deliver 22,000 pounds of static thrust, which enables it to travel at almost twice the speed of sound, up to maximum altitudes above 50,000 feet, with a range of 1,275 nautical miles in combat and 1,660 nautical miles as an escort.
The F-16 Fighting Falcon, a single-engine supersonic fighter aircraft, can fly at speeds greater than Mach 2, more than two times the speed of sound. That means the fighter jet can hit in excess of 1,500 mph. The F-16 is commonly known as a “Viper” because of its perceived resemblance to a viper snake, as well as the Colonial Viper starfighter on the “Battlestar Galactica” television series that aired when the F-16 was being developed in the 1970s. The “Viper” last visited Westmoreland County for the 2019 airshow.
The airshow also is slated to include a P-51 Mustang fighter-bomber, which will be part of a heritage demonstration flight both days of the airshow. The Mustang is a single-engine American fighter-bomber used in World War II and the Korean War.
Meanwhile, the Jersey Jerks will provide two four-person flights that will take off and fly over Ligonier, Vandergrift, Monessen, Rostraver, and then Greensburg/Jeannette. Sponsorships are available at $5,000 per flight.
The flights, which were scheduled for last year but never happened, are a tribute not only to health care workers, but other frontline workers during the pandemic and even for “people who just stayed home,” according to Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo.
Erk Edgren and Dougherty Airshows also will be returning this year, he previously noted.
Monzo previously said static displays on the ground also will be a part of this year’s airshow. Among the static displays are the Gooney Bird, a historic aircraft from the Golden Age of aviation, and a TBM Avenger, a World War II torpedo bomber. Also on the ground, Precision Exotics will be offering a ride in its Lamborghini, an opportunity to go 150-plus mph on the runway. The cost is $300 per ride.
The 2022 airshow will be the first full-fledged event in three years. Last spring, the airshow was a drive-in event where spectators watched from their vehicles because of COVID-19 restrictions; no airshow had been scheduled in 2020 before the pandemic.
“I think we were under a lot of restrictions last year, which made it difficult. I think this year it will break loose, everybody will be able to relax and have a great time and finally get back to normal,” Monzo said.
Gates will open at 10 a.m. both days of the event. Tickets will be sold for individuals rather than carloads, with a general admission price of $25 at the gate. Tickets also can be purchased in advance at Shop ‘n Save supermarkets at a reduced cost of $15, with those tickets set to go on sale beginning April 1. There is also a $5 charge for parking, with the proceeds going to local fire departments.
A $200 VIP package also is available at https://westmoreland-county-airshow.square.site/.
According to the site, the VIP package includes free parking; cart and limousine service to the tent; premium under-tent or outdoor seating; access to an air-conditioned private restroom trailer with running water; access for the physically disabled; food and soft drinks; cash wine and beer sales; and a commemorative program. The VIP passes are shipped free, but supply is limited.
For more information about this year’s airshow, visit https://palmerairport.com/.
