Airshow experience will make Shop With A Cop even more uplifting

County police officer Brian Elliott holds a Shop With A Cop golden ticket, which is good for a special meet and greet with members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on the Friday before the Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Every year, the Shop With A Cop program helps children who were victims of a crime or unfortunate circumstances have a happy holiday by taking them shopping right before Christmas. This year, their year just got even happier thanks to the 2023 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow.

The airshow, which is being held Father’s Day weekend, June 17 and 18, 2023, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, will host a group of kids from Shop With A Cop Westmoreland County Friday, June 16, for a special meet and greet with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team, one of the airshow’s headliners.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.