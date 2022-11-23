Airshow experience will make Shop With A Cop even more uplifting

Every year, the Shop With A Cop program helps children who were victims of a crime or unfortunate circumstances have a happy holiday by taking them shopping right before Christmas. This year, their year just got even happier thanks to the 2023 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow.
The airshow, which is being held Father’s Day weekend, June 17 and 18, 2023, at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township, will host a group of kids from Shop With A Cop Westmoreland County Friday, June 16, for a special meet and greet with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team, one of the airshow’s headliners.
An estimated 300 kids from the program will meet the jet team up close and personal at their famous red, white and blue F-16 jets and watch the team’s practice performance at the airport.
In addition, Shop ‘n Save, the airshow’s naming sponsor, will also offer the kids special treats.
The kids are taken shopping by police officers right before Christmas for a few presents, but this year they will also receive a “golden ticket,” which will grant them access to the airfield for the event with the Thunderbirds. According to Gabe Monzo, airport manager, the inspiration for the ticket was from the “Willy Wonka” movie franchise.
A nonprofit organization, Shop With A Cop helps children at the holidays and throughout the year. To donate to the cause, visit www.westmorelandshopwithacop.org.
To date, the program has raised $500,000 to help more than 1,000 children with the opportunity to go Christmas shopping with a local police officer from their area. For a donation of $150, one child can be sponsored and the donor receives a yard sign to display showing the contribution.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.