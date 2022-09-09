Residents from all over will get to see and experience history as the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AirPower History Tour lands at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport this weekend.
Two bombers, the B-29 Superfortress and B-24 Liberator, along with a Stearman biplane, will be on display with cockpit tours available throughout the day.
Guests were able to purchase flights on the planes but as of Thursday, all of the seats were sold out. The Stearman will be flying all weekend and the bombers will take to the skies Saturday and Sunday.
All three planes arrived in Unity Township Thursday throughout the day.
The B-24 Liberator nicknamed “Diamond Lil” is the only one in the world still flying today. It is also the oldest surviving B-24.
The B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” was the most technologically advanced bombers of its time and the same kind of aircraft used to drop the atomic bombs on Japan. “Fifi” was delivered one week before those bombs were dropped and has been touring the country since 1974.
Many who got to tour the planes had a connection to it through a family member. Melanie Litz of Export said she was determined to come to Latrobe and see what her grandfather saw as a waist gunner on the B-24. She said at times he would share stories of what it was like flying on the bomber.
“The first time he ever got on that plane and they put him behind that gun he said, ‘What the hell did I get myself into?’” Litz recalled.
Holding the Browning machine gun just like her grandfather did more than 70 years ago was quite “emotional” for Litz.
“You appreciate what he went through, I’m just so proud of him, my whole family is,” Litz said.
The CAF pilot for “Diamond Lil,” Jeremy Lashbrook of Little Rock, Arkansas, has been flying for 30 years, the last three with CAF.
All of the pilots and crew are volunteers. Lashbrook retired in 2009 from the Army where he flew rotary and fixed wing aircraft. When not flying with CAF, Lashbrook flies for Arkansas Children’s Hospital.
“It’s a very humbling experience getting to fly these planes,” Lashbrook said. “It’s an amazing feeling with an amazing group.”
Lashbrook never imagined he would be flying an aircraft much older than himself, let alone providing families an experience which makes a connection between generations through the aircraft.
“Very few just go for a ride, they bring a leather jacket of the family member who flew or dog tags,” he said.
As part of its mission, the CAF aims to educate the public about these aircraft and the men and women who made them possible, inspire future generations of pilots, and honor the service of those who flew them fighting in Europe, North Africa and the Pacific.
The AirPower History Tour team leader Steve Schapiro, who is part of the B-29 crew, said having families bring photos and stories of their family member’s service makes the education side of things a “two-way street.” The family shares stories of the veteran’s service which are told at future events while the pilots and crew explain how the aircraft operated and how their family member’s role in the crew worked.
“It helps us learn about their sacrifice and is a privilege for our crews,” Schapiro said.
He recalled during his first year with CAF a woman drove more than three hours from Michigan to Illinois to fly in one of the planes her father piloted. She brought his dog tags, patches and a picture – the only way she knew what he looked like because he was killed in India three months before she was born.
“We let her sit in the pilot’s seat at one point, an opportunity to have that one connection in a small way with her father,” Schapiro said. “How do you put an experience like that into words?”
While the crews are able to facilitate those moments for families, it is not they who build that connection, Schapiro said.
“Nothing we do creates that moment, that’s the plane,” he said.
