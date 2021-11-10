Late next spring, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will welcome two military airplanes to the airport for rides and tours, according to Gabe Monzo, Westmoreland County Airport Authority executive director.
The B-29 Superfortress, named "Fifi" and a B-24 plane will visit the Unity Township airport, through Commemorative Air Force, a museum of military aircraft based in Texas.
Commemorative Air Force started when a group of ex-service pilots began collecting aircraft from World War II to try to preserve them, according to its website. The museum boasts more than 175 planes.
Fifi is a World War II bomber that was being used as a missile target in the 70s when the group found it. The B-29 bomber was flown for several years before being completely restored, according to Commemorative Air Force.
When it lands, Fifi will be the largest plane ever to land at the airport, according to Monzo.
"It should be pretty impressive," he said at the airport authority's regular meeting Tuesday.
The event is scheduled to be held over a five-day time period leading up to Father's Day on June 19. Tours will be given of the planes and rides will be available for a fee.
