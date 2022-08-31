U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D-PA) on Tuesday morning announced the distribution of $813,096 in federal funding to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
The funding, made available from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), will be used to acquire snow removal equipment to keep the airport serviceable during snow periods.
“Snow removal is important and we do the best we can to keep up with it,” said Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo. “This funding will help us immensely, especially with the runway expansion.”
The funding will be used to purchase a “snow broom,” an 800-horsepower piece of equipment used to clear snow off the runways.
“That funding is probably worth about 20 years for that one piece of equipment,” Monzo said. “It also helps because you don’t have to use as much chemicals. We don’t need chemicals for snow unless it’s packed snow.”
Runway de-icing, however, utilizes a variety of chemicals to treat runways.
“We’ve noticed a price increase in chemicals over the last few years that we use for ice removal,” Monzo said.
In addition to this funding, APRA has already received $1,705,533 from the IIJA, bringing the total amount of funding the airport has received from the IIJA to $2,518,629, according to a press release provided by Casey’s office.
“There’s nothing more frustrating than having a flight delayed or canceled because of weather,” Casey said. “With this funding, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport will be able to better serve the people of Westmoreland County and the entire region in the winter months by allowing for safe and efficient snow removal on the runway.”
