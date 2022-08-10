Despite uncertainty ahead for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport with regard to the sale of the airport’s sole commercial carrier Spirit Airlines to JetBlue, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority has given its engineer authorization to proceed with the terminal expansion final design phase Tuesday.
Back in May, Scott Kunselman of McFarland-Johnson and project leaders gave the airport authority a presentation of the preliminary design and asked members to consider authorizing them to begin the final design phase.
On Tuesday, they received that authorization.
Although authority members were cautious back in May since funding sources haven’t been located or obtained, Kunselman confirmed again Tuesday that many of the funding programs the authority will apply for require a final design in order to apply.
Gabe Monzo, airport manager and executive director of the airport authority, said Tuesday’s action was significant.
“It’s important that we maintain the position we’re in no matter what happens...it’s important we get this work done because it’s important how we move forward in the air industry,” he said.
According to Monzo, many of the upgrades that appeared in the preliminary design and will appear in the final design are going to be required for the airport to remain in compliance with the TSA.
According to Kunselman, the final design work will continue creating a budget for the base project, along with spending plans for additional work that could be added depending on funding.
Kunselman said the process is complicated, especially in the current environment with rising costs.
“Right now, it’s difficult given the environment in terms of prices and supplies,” he said.
He did confirm that there’s a basic idea of what they want to do, but they just need to flesh out the ideas. The project will be conducted in phases, so they need to nail down what will be included in which phases.
Kunselman said receiving approval to proceed with the final design will allow the project to maintain a timeline that includes sending the project out to bid in spring 2023 with construction to begin in the fall of 2023.
The project would essentially double the size of the existing terminal.
In addition, the authority also granted authorization for Monzo to enter into negotiations with Kilocharge to possibly install charging stations in the airport’s parking lot.
The proposal by Kilocharge, the company that the county has contracted with to add charging stations to some of the county parks, called for 16 chargers taking up eight spaces in the parking lot. However, Monzo said that may be reduced to eight chargers taking up four spaces.
He confirmed that he has received a small number of inquiries since it was announced that the proposal had come from the company.
The chargers will come with adapters so that any electric car can use the chargers. They deliver a rapid charge, so a vehicle can be charged within 30 minutes.
The authority also discussed placing them in the short-term $10 lot at the airport, as opposed to the long-term parking lot. That way, if a vehicle is left in a spot with a charger, the airport would at the very least be receiving the $10 per day parking fee.
The spots designated for the charging stations would have the ability to be used for parking.
Many authority members would like to see the board’s property committee discuss the proposal and contract after Monzo receives a final version from the company. Then it would be brought before the authority for final consideration.
In addition, the airport authority approved the following items:
- Acceptance of the 2021 audit report by Zelenkofske Axelrod, as presented;
- Awarding of contracts to Golden Triangle for $1.17 million for the apron strengthening project and $92,118.40 for leased property improvements;
- Awarding of subcontractor contracts to Wellington Power Corp. of Warrendale ($486,249.37), Southpointe Construction Services LLC of Pittsburgh ($8,880), Derry Construction ($277,755.75 and Matcon Diamond Inc. of Pittsburgh ($2,400);
- Requisitions of $250,220.15 for various projects at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and $59,486.98 at Rostraver Airport;
- New lease for Rostraver Hangar D-3 to Sky King Farmer LLC,
- New hangar transfer policy for both airports.
The airport authority’s next meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 13 at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
