Sprit Airlines

Nine Airbus 320 planes are parked at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. Spirit Airlines shareholders last week decided to accept a $3.8 billion deal from JetBlue to purchase Spirit. The deal will have to be approved by federal regulators and is expected to receive a lot of scrutiny as it would create the country’s fifth-largest airline.

 BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

Arnold Palmer Regional Airport Manager Gabe Monzo is confident the $3.8 billion deal for JetBlue to purchase Spirit Airlines will ultimately be a benefit to air travel at the Unity Township airport.

The announcement came Thursday that Spirit shareholders had decided to accept the JetBlue offer, although the deal will have to be approved by federal regulators and is expected to receive a lot of scrutiny as it would create the country’s fifth-largest airline.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.