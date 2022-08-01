Arnold Palmer Regional Airport Manager Gabe Monzo is confident the $3.8 billion deal for JetBlue to purchase Spirit Airlines will ultimately be a benefit to air travel at the Unity Township airport.
The announcement came Thursday that Spirit shareholders had decided to accept the JetBlue offer, although the deal will have to be approved by federal regulators and is expected to receive a lot of scrutiny as it would create the country’s fifth-largest airline.
Spirit is the sole air carrier at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and has offered commuter service in Westmoreland County since 2011, operating up to three flights a day to several destinations in Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. So, the news of the sale has many questioning the outlook at the airport.
Monzo addressed the matter Friday and said although he can’t say what will happen, he believes the airport is in a great position of strength moving forward whether the future is with JetBlue or another carrier.
“We have 150,000 passengers a year who want to go somewhere,” Monzo said.
He added the people who work at the Unity Township facility aren’t Spirit employees, whether it’s the customer service, reservations or ground staff. In addition, APRA has all the necessary equipment so there would be no need to invest funds in purchasing equipment. It’s an attractive opportunity for any airline to just be able to come into Unity Township and just fly the passengers, according to Monzo.
“I’m an external optimist,” Monzo said. “I’ve always had feelers out there…It’s the perfect opportunity for any airline to make a go of it.”
Spirit also now flies out of Pittsburgh International Airport offering flights to nine cities.
However, Monzo isn’t dismissing that JetBlue will recognize the beneficial opportunity Unity Township could offer the company and still has hopes that JetBlue could just take over the flights from the airport. In addition to the personnel all being in place, JetBlue flies the same aircrafts.
Monzo and airport officials have had previous contact with JetBlue personnel, but no commitment has been made for the airline to fly out of APRA. The purchase of Spirit could ultimately have a positive impact on local air travel, according to Monzo.
“We could improve our air service,” he said. “There’s a potential (JetBlue) could increase flights and destinations. We are always asking for additional destinations, so we’ve just been biding our time.”
As far as a worse case scenario, Monzo said it may come down to the airport having to go without service for a time, but he isn’t worried about it. Monzo said his father always taught him not to worry about the things he can’t control and this falls under that category.
“We were an airport long before Spirit showed up and we will be an airport after,” Monzo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.