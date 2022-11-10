Normal schedule adjustments, ongoing staffing shortages or air traffic issues in Florida?
Whatever the reasoning for Spirit Airlines ending service to Fort Lauderdale from Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, airport officials believe it doesn’t change much from their perspective.
“We think this is a natural adjustment in schedule,” said Gabe Monzo, airport manager, when discussing the earlier elimination of Florida routes, including Fort Myers, which was announced in September. “Their explanation is staffing and air traffic issues in Florida.”
Monzo said Spirit Airlines hasn’t communicated a specific reason for ending the Fort Lauderdale route, but he will continue to engage with other commercial airlines to bring additional service to Unity Township, regardless of what happens with Spirit.
As far as the halting of the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, route last weekend, Monzo confirmed that the flights to the popular destination are normally seasonal and he looks for it to return in the spring.
Speculation is rampant on social media that Spirit Airlines is gradually ending its flights out of Unity Township ahead of regulatory approval of the $3.5 billion buyout deal with Jet Blue, which was announced in October. However, neither Spirit Airlines nor airport officials have legitimized that assumption.
It is not out of character for Spirit Airlines to cut service to Fort Lauderdale in the winter, and Spirit has announced cuts to the city from other airports, as well as Unity Township, according to a recent press release.
According to Monzo, several low-cost carriers could find APRA to be an attractive option because of the assembled ground operation and professionally trained staff. It would make a smooth transition for any new airline to begin flying in and out of the Unity Township airport.
In addition, early next year, airport officials plan to begin the bidding process for the terminal expansion project, which would allow more than one carrier to adequately operate within the airport.
According to Spirit, 110,982 passengers flew in and out of the airport in the first 10 months of 2022.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
