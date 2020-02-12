Westmoreland County Airport Authority officials are hopeful that next year’s airshow will feature both air and space.
Officials are exploring the possibility of bringing a NASA exhibit to the 2021 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow, set for Memorial Day weekend at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
“We’re checking into something new,” authority executive director Gabe Monzo said at Tuesday’s meeting, adding that any costs to bring NASA to the airshow or the type of exhibit are yet to be determined.
Last year, NASA brought an exhibit to Wisconsin’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. The agency’s visit featured at least 17 NASA Aeronautics-related speaker or panel sessions, detailed innovations in air traffic management and advancements to the all-electric X-57 Maxwell and quiet supersonic X-59 QueSST research X-planes, among other topics.
The next county airshow is highlighted by the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. The famed aerial squad, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary that year, is slated to perform 56 demonstrations at 29 locations in 2021. The Blue Angels took part in the 2017 Westmoreland airshow and also made back-to-back appearances in 2014 and 2015.
Monzo announced previously that there are no plans to hold an airshow this year because three major jet teams — the Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Canadian Forces Snowbirds — had filled their performance schedules and were unavailable for booking.
Additionally, Monzo told authority board members that the airport’s annual inspection conducted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) began Tuesday and will continue through Thursday.
“This is an extremely important time for us because everything we do is tied to safety and staying in compliance with the FAA,” he said. “It’s a thorough inspection and we feel good about where we’re at. In the past, we’ve done very well and I anticipate we’ll do very well (this week).”
The inspection will focus on areas such as runway painting, runway lighting, signs and other lighting, and other operations-related matters, Monzo said. An evening inspection was slated for Tuesday and a daytime inspection planned to be conducted today, he added.
In other business:
- Authority engineer Scott Kunselman said work on the airport’s runway strengthening and widening project is slated to begin in early April. The project, which is being funded through three separate FAA grants totaling $11.8 million, will widen the runway from 100 feet to 150 feet. Officials have said the upgrades will help pilots land during inclement weather events and enable the airport to avoid diverting flights to other facilities. Removing snow from behind the runway lights will be aided with new 20-foot shoulders;
- Kunselman said bids were opened this week for a planned terminal apron strengthening project, with Lutterman Excavating LLC the low bidder at $410,273, which was below estimate. The project will replace the apron’s asphalt paving with a concrete paving section at both airport loading bridge parking locations;
- Kunselman said design work is underway for a project to expand the airport’s secure hold room area, relocate its rental car office and reconstruct a portion of the parking area to allow for more spaces. The project also calls for the installation of a paid parking control system;
- The authority board approved a one-year contract with Dominion Energy for natural gas. Monzo said the pact, which carries a cost of $2.39 per MCF, will save the authority roughly $2,300 per year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.