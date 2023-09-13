While there’s been no official word on the future of Spirit Airlines at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, airport officials continue to do their part by making sure the routes from the Unity Township airport continue to be productive and profitable.
On Tuesday, Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, told authority members the airport plans to create a sister city program with Orlando, Florida, one of APRA’s strongest routes, and is applying for a tourism grant through the GO Laurel Highlands promote and market both here and in Florida.
“(The route) has been pretty successful over the past year and we know it’s one of our strong points, along with Myrtle Beach,” said Monzo, who participated in the meeting through video. “In the dead of summer when it’s 95 degrees and 95% humidity in Orlando, I think that the Laurel Highlands would be a great venture for personnel or people and being that it’s sort of our sister city as far as the (Arnold) Palmer connection is concerned with us having Latrobe Country Club and Orlando having Bay (Hill).”
According to Monzo, it wouldn’t be a huge grant, but it’s “something to keep the juices flowing with the airline. There’s no telling what Spirit is up to or planning on doing, but it can only help down the road.”
As the fourth quarter begins, the airport has a number of projects being completed.
According to Scott Kunselman of McFarland-Johnson, the airport’s engineer, the apron strengthening project is completed with the authority approving two change orders to Golden Triangle Construction totaling $120,376.98, paid for by unallocated grant funding, bringing the project’s new total of $1,292,308.48.
The relocation of taxiway C was already completed with a change order of a deduction of $5,076 to Golden Triangle for final quantity adjustments, bringing the final total to $2,118,108.91.
In addition, Kunselman said the snow removal vehicle ordered is on track to be delivered in spring 2024.
In regards to the terminal addition project, Kunselman said the new equipment building is under construction and McFarland-Johnson has started to work at the next phase of work and is looking for it to go out to bid by the end of the year.
The air traffic control tower project has received a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grant, but the elevator had to be removed from the scope due to the bids coming in too high. According to Kunselman, the intention is to submit another application during the next round of FAA grants to see if the elevator can be added in at some point. In the meantime, the roof and other items will be fixed up on the aging 40-year-old tower that is overdue for repairs.
The project will be 100% funded by the FAA and won’t require any service interruption at the airport.
In addition, following a brief executive session with Dan Hewitt, the authority’s solicitor, the board approved an offer of $286,400 from PennDOT to acquire land at the far end of the runway for the purpose of constructing a roundabout for the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project.
“I’ve advised the board that as to the offers received following negotiations regarding the PennDOT acquisition of the property for the roundabout…(that they approve the offer),” said Hewitt.
In addition, Hewitt also announced that next month’s authority meeting has been changed from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17.
Also, Paul Whitaker, head of the promotions, PR and events committee, announced that the airshow was a success, in the terms that the airshow didn’t cost the airport authority anything due to sponsorships and donations. In addition, Whitaker announced that this allowed the airport to present $50,000 to local fire departments, ambulance services and other entities.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.