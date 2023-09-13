Sprit Airlines
BULLETIN FILE PHOTO

While there’s been no official word on the future of Spirit Airlines at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, airport officials continue to do their part by making sure the routes from the Unity Township airport continue to be productive and profitable.

On Tuesday, Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, told authority members the airport plans to create a sister city program with Orlando, Florida, one of APRA’s strongest routes, and is applying for a tourism grant through the GO Laurel Highlands promote and market both here and in Florida.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.