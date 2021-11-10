Staff at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport received high marks by Spirit Airlines in a recent evaluation of the airport's operations, said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.
The annual audit of Latrobe's Spirit team, which is held to ensure that the airport is meeting all of the requirement the airline needs, came in at an overall score of 97% — one of the highest in the country, according to Monzo.
According to the audit, the evaluation was conducted on all operations, including ticket counter, gate area, fueling, operations, baggage, training and Hazmat, which the airport earned a 100% score.
Monzo, while not surprised, couldn't be more pleased at the staff's evaluation results.
"That's unbelievable. That's one of the best scores in the country," said Monzo, who shared the news at Tuesday's Westmoreland County Airport Authority meeting.
In regular business, the authority also approved the following items of note:
- Resolution updating a policy to allow video participation in meetings;
- Recommendation to the county commissioners to refinance a bond issue to save interest costs at no additional cost to the authority or county;
- Payment of requisitions for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, including $112,247.59 to the FAA, $7,634.74, $4,815 and $8,359.30 to McFarland Johnson for various projects, and $206,081 to Andrews/Cleveland Bros. for airport equipment;
- Payment of requisitions for Rostraver Airport, including $27,393.30 to McFarland Johnson/KGD Contracting for helipad construction, and $37,003.81 to McFarland Johnson for hangar work.
