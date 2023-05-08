Arnold Palmer Regional Airport officials capitalized on Cinco de Mayo holiday spirit to mark the return of daily direct flights to Myrtle Beach — which coincidentally resumed on Friday, the fifth of May.
“We are very happy to have Myrtle Beach back as a destination,” said Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo.
To commemorate the event, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority gave away vouchers for two roundtrip tickets “to anywhere Spirit flies from Latrobe,” Monzo said.
Only passengers ticketed for Friday’s Myrtle Beach flight were eligible for the drawing. The lucky passengers were randomly selected by seat number and the winners were Bernard Lockard and Linda Heart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.