A conditional use request by Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to use a portion of its property for a school bus terminal got one step closer to final approval as the Unity Township Planning Commission granted preliminary final approval of the site plan Tuesday.
The proposed site, which constitutes less than 1% of the airport’s 800-acre plot of land, is a compacted shale site that already exists, according to Dan Hewitt, solicitor for the Westmoreland County Airport Authority.
The plan calls for exemptions for a number of typical requirements, such as paving, stormwater management and landscaping as the site will not be accessed by the public and will only be used to store buses. The authority has a pending lease with DMJ Transportation, which has an agreement to provide transportation to the Greater Latrobe School District for five years.
The site would only be used by DMJ for the length of the contract, along with additional time if that contract is extended.
Some planning commission members questioned whether a conditional use request for something that would only last five years was worthwhile, but Hewitt pointed out it’s a great use of an area of the airport that is currently not being used.
It’s only recently that such a project became a possibility as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has just approved non-aviation uses for airport land.
“This seems to be an ideal location for all concerned,” stated Hewitt at planning commission meeting.
As to the commission’s concerns over the length of the contract, Hewitt said, “Five years from now it could be the same vacant lot it’s been for the last 10.”
A public hearing to gather comments on proposed use was held last month, which Hewitt said resulted in the supervisors looking favorably on the project, he believed.
The preliminary final approval was granted by the planning commission contingent on a number of pending requirements, but the matter will be reviewed and voted on by township supervisors at a future meeting.
In addition, the planning commission also preliminary approval to expansions of two housing subdivisions in the township: White Pines Phase 2 and Weatherton Farm Estates Phase 3A.
Both approvals are contingent on a number of pending items that must be approved by the township before the projects can move forward.
In other business, the planning commission granted preliminary approval to a site plan submitted by Airport Auto Outlet, which would like to pipe to Monestary Run to place fill behind the guide rail granting access to the south side of the property without having to use Route 981 for safety reasons.
Recently, approval was granted consolidating the two separate properties into one property. Certification of that consolidation by providing the township with a copy of the recorded deed with the county is one of the steps that must be finalized to receive final approval.
In addition, the planning commission is asking that language be added to the plan that verifies public access to the car storage area will be restricted. In addition, several items are pending including a highway occupancy permit from PennDOT, which would be required.
