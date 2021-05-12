A decision on the restaurant lease at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport won’t come for at least another month.
At Tuesday’s Westmoreland County Airport Authority meeting, authority solicitor Dan Hewitt read emails submitted by county commissioners Doug Chew and Gina Cerilli Thrasher, in which both requested a closed-door meeting with the board before it votes on the restaurant lease.
Last month, the commissioners made public their push to seek proposals from interested tenants to fill restaurant space at the Unity Township airport, with the current lease with DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse set to expire next year.
At last month’s airport authority meeting, board chairman Paul Puleo said the property committee will put together a request for proposals to lease the restaurant space, which is located upstairs from the airport’s terminal area, and includes an adjacent banquet room.
Hewitt said the current restaurant lease dates back to 1995 and has been extended several times, with the current extension a five-year term. The airport dining venue operated as Jimmie Monzo’s Blue Angel from 1977 to 2003, when it was renamed The Beacon, according to Bulletin archives. The lease was transferred to DeNunzio’s in 2004, Hewitt added.
Hewitt said the current lease expires in March 2022 and noted the authority had been in talks with DeNunzio’s regarding another extension. He added that DeNunzio’s is paying roughly $2,000 per month for rent and the same amount for utilities.
In the email, Thrasher expressed concerns about the board possibly rushing a vote Tuesday on the restaurant lease, noting that the DeNunzio’s lease doesn’t expire until March. She also wrote that “five restaurants have contacted our office and plan to submit a proposal”; the restaurants weren’t specified in the email.
The email also stated that Thrasher and Chew “have been brainstorming additional ways to maximize revenues on top of putting the lease out for proposal.”
In his email, Chew referenced “rhetoric that resulted from the April meeting,” and asked that the commissioners be given more time to “fully explore the situation with the airport authority.”
“That is the best way for each group to understand the other most fully,” he added. “Any decision-making process is only strengthened and validated by open communications and weakened without them.”
Following a lengthy executive session related to property matters, Hewitt noted that the airport authority reached a “consensus” to not take action on the lease during Tuesday’s meeting.
At next month’s meeting — which has been moved to June 15 — Hewitt said the airport authority may consider taking action on an existing restaurant lease, a revised lease or a request for proposals.
He added that he would provide authority members “the latest version of the lease that has been considered by the property committee that is in draft form only. There is not a final written version at this time because the board has not acted upon it.”
DeNunzio’s moved into the airport long before it became a regional destination and a major economic driver. Spirit Airlines began commercial flights at the facility in February 2011 and according to a 2019 study by the state Bureau of Aviation, the airport boosts the local economy by $226 million annually.
DeNunzio’s noted in an online statement last month that when “we negotiated our current lease in 2004, we invested significantly in the airport by putting roughly $1 million of our own money into capital improvements at the airport.”
