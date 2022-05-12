Members of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority got their first look of what Latrobe’s airport could look like after the design team unveiled the preliminary design Tuesday at the authority’s regular meeting.
The expansion project, according to the authority’s engineer Scott Kunselman of McFarland Johnson, is necessary to allow Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to handle larger aircraft, because the industry as a whole is trending toward larger aircraft for a number of reasons, including the ongoing pilot shortage and increasing fuel costs.
According to Ethan Hine of KTH Architects of the expansion design team, the expansion objectives are organized into three categories: increased airline traffic, increase gate capacity, and increase of upstream and downstream infrastructure.
Currently, the airport handles the Airbus A320 aircraft servicing 183 passengers at two first floor gates. In the proposed expansion, which would nearly double the size of the current terminal building, the design includes the addition of another floor, where three gates would service the larger A321 aircraft, which services 228 passengers for a total of 684 passengers, which constitutes five times the capacity of what the existing terminal building was designed for in the mid ’90s.
The larger aircraft have cabin door heights that are 14 feet higher than the current aircraft, which is why the plan calls for second floor boarding of passengers, according to Hine.
The original terminal building was expanded in 1998 to accommodate 1-3 gates for Dash 8 aircraft servicing 42 passengers – not the 183 passengers that it is tasked with handling now.
According to Hine, a lot has changed in air travel since that time, including post 9/11 regulations that make expansion necessary.
“It worked great pre-9/11 but not now,” said Hine.
In addition, COVID-19 has also made it necessary to modernize airports in order to meet standards for air quality and the need for passenger social distancing.
The proposed project would also add a second TSA screening lane in order to handle more passengers and also to put the airport in compliance with new TSA requirements that were handed down last year.
The airport has done a number of smaller projects to get the current terminal closer to compliance, according to Hine and Kunselman, but unfortunately to complete the significant upgrades needed, expansion needs to occur.
To increase gate capacity, the design team suggests expanding to three gates with the larger hold room seating capacities and second floor boarding.
In addition, the plan calls for additional space for support services, such as an expanded and upgraded baggage area, additional restrooms, pet relief area and an area for nursing mothers.
Also, HVAC, electrical and plumbing upgrades are required as well.
The expansion will also allow for additional revenue increasing opportunities, including retail food service area with kitchenette, bar and possible casino space, which is permitted in airports in Pennsylvania and a retail gift shop and newsstand.
It will also improve passenger queuing and waiting and separate arriving and departing passengers in the terminal building for a better flow.
Currently, the terminal is 45,000 square feet and the proposed design calls for an additional 42,000 square feet of space.
As far as cost and funding, the budget range is $22 to $25 million. According to Kunselman, the range is necessary due to the increasing costs associated with construction.
To fund the project, Kunselman said there are three possible scenarios utilizing both guaranteed and competitive federal funding, and state and local funding sources. Regardless of which funding strategy is employed, Kunselman said the best path is to accept preliminary design, go on to final design, which is when bid plans and specifications would be put together. That would allow the first phase of the project to go out to bid in spring 2023 with construction set to begin in fall 2023.
The authority went ahead and voted to accept preliminary design concept, but held off authorizing the engineer to move forward with final design, so members could digest what they saw and also due to the fact that four authority members were not in attendance.
Authority chair Janice Smarto questioned whether the authority really ought to pause moving forward until the question of funding is confirmed. However, Kunselman said unfortunately, having the project designed will be an integral part of receiving funding from some of the more competitive sources.
“No one is even going to look at us unless we have final design done,” said Kunselman.
In addition, Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher, who was in attendance at the meeting, wondered about the status of the Frontier-Spirit merger and what impact that could have on the proposed expansion. However, Gabe Monzo, executive director of the airport, said if they wait, they may miss a funding opportunity.
He also said even if the merger would result in Spirit pulling out of the airport, which he believes is doubtful, he is confident replacing them wouldn’t be an issue.
According to Monzo, the airport is a desirable destination due to the fact that all an airline has to do is fly people in and out. They wouldn’t need to set up operations, hire people or do any of the work that normally they would need to do to set up a new route. The airport already has that in place.
“We are in a great position to bring someone new in here,” said Monzo.
The authority decided after members have a chance to review the preliminary design, it will vote on going ahead with final design at the next meeting, which is June 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.