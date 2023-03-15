The Westmoreland County Airport Authority anticipates handing out contracts next month for the first phase of the terminal addition project for Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Scott Kunselman of McFarland-Johnson updated the airport authority Tuesday on the bidding process at its regular meeting. According to Kunselman, the bids received are going through the review process and he anticipates no delays in awarding contracts for the project.
He said the authority received five bids for the electrical work and four for general contracting work.
The terminal expansion project’s first phase at the Unity Township airport includes demolishing a hangar adjacent to the terminal to make way for an expansion of the terminal, which will double in size compared to the current one.
Also included in the first phase is the construction of a new building beside the maintenance shed to move the equipment into from the demolished building and to relocate utilities necessary for the terminal project.
The expansion will allow more space for passengers, add another security gate and make additional room for restaurants and even a small casino on the property.
In addition, Kunselman also reported that design is being completed on air traffic tower improvements as a FAA-FTC grant is anticipated to completely fund the project.
The authority approved a requisition of $6,479.97 for the terminal addition and improvement project during its regular business.
In other business, the airport authority approved a resolution authorizing the transfer of a hangar from Ferrante to L.J. Aviation, and a new land lease with L.J. Aviation for the hangar with the same terms – a 20-year term with a 10-year option.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the airport authority is 9 a.m. April 11.{/span}
