The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is in discussions with PennDOT as progress on the Route 981/Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project continues.
According to the authority’s solicitor, Dan Hewitt, there have been “preliminary discussions” with PennDOT about the next phase of the project, which brings construction to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport property.
“Primarily, the next phase will bring it from Mount Pleasant Township, generally, along Bell Memorial Church Road down to a roundabout at the far end of the airport property by Airport Road and involving some of the property owned by the airport in that area,” said Hewitt. “There have been discussions regarding potential values for that. Nothing has been finalized. Negotiations will continue on that, and I will report back to the board as to what the compensation may be.”
A short executive session was held at the beginning of the authority’s meeting Tuesday to discuss the project in more detail.
Hewitt added that trees are going to be removed at the far end, but it isn’t believed there will be any long-term adverse effect to the airport or any future plans for a longer runway.
“There’s no specific negative to this, it’s just a matter of negotiating what the value of the potential take is. No action is required at this time, but I will report back to the board as this continues,” said Hewitt.
The project is intended to improve safety, access and mobility along the Route 981 corridor between Route 819 and the airport, according to the Laurel Valley project website.
In regular business, the WCAA granted permission for its engineers to advertise for bids for the air traffic control tower improvement project once the funding reviews the complete design.
In addition, Scott Kunselman of McFarland-Johnson updated authority members on progress on the terminal expansion project. A pre-construction meeting is scheduled for next week.
In addition, airport officials are preparing for the tri-annual emergency drill, which is mandated to be held at the airport by the Federal Aviation Administration every three years. According to Gabe Monzo, executive director of the airport authority, over 200 volunteers will pose as victims and over 200 firefighters and medics will participate in the drill on Wednesday.
“There’s no reason to think it won’t be the best it can be,” said Monzo. “We have the best staff in the world to make it happen.”
The safety drill will begin at 6:30 p.m.
In addition, airport staff and officials are also preparing for the upcoming airshow over Father’s Day weekend in June. Preparations are continuing with over 20 vendors confirmed to be participating in the event.
Also, Myrtle Beach flights resumed with a kickoff event last Friday with a Cinco de Mayo theme, which was a “fantastic” success, according to Monzo. Passengers were treated to nachos and drinks. The airport also gave away two flight vouchers to fly anywhere that APRA flies.
The next airport authority meeting is scheduled for June 13, which is also the week of the air show.
