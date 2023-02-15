The Westmoreland County Airport Authority agreed Tuesday morning to be represented by a national law firm should it require representation related to so-called “forever chemicals.”
Should the airport be eligible for compensation related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly known as PFAS, it will be represented by SL Environmental Law Group. The company has offices in San Francisco, California, and Concord, New Hampshire.
There is no pending litigation for the authority related to PFAS and retaining the company comes at no cost. SL Environmental Law Group would retain 24% of any settlement awarded, according to Daniel Hewitt, the WCAA solicitor.
PFAS can be found in Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) across the United States. The foam is used by fire departments responding to airline fires.
WCAA Executive Director Gabe Monzo told the board AFFF has been in use for 50 years and had been deployed yearly during training for at least 30 years up until a few years ago. Now, fire departments have a machine which can simulate how much foam would be used during a real event.
“I’ve been through (the foam), I’ve been up to my ears in it, our hangars are protected by it,” Monzo said.
Both Arnold Palmer Regional Airport and Rostraver Airport have used AFFF yearly, Monzo said.
Since 2021, the Environmental Protection Agency has been working to restrict the use of PFAS throughout the country. On Monday, the EPA announced $2 billion to address PFAS in drinking water. The funding was made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was approved in November.
“Too many American communities, especially those that are small, rural, or underserved, are suffering from exposure to PFAS and other harmful contaminants in their drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan in a press release. “Thanks to President Biden’s leadership, we are investing in America and providing billions of dollars to strengthen our nation’s water infrastructure while safeguarding people’s health and boosting local economies.”
During public comment, Louann Grant asked the authority board to do something about a man who has been flying drones over her property for the past three years, she said.
“I’ve had it up to here, it’s affecting my health,” she said.
Grant told the board she has filed complaints with the Pennsylvania State Police and Federal Aviation Administration but nothing has been done.
Hewitt said the authority has no jurisdiction outside the airport and she would have to work with the FAA to get a resolution.
The authority is also looking for input on where travelers want to fly and how often. The short survey is available on its social media sites and at www.palmerairport.com.
In other business, the authority board approved:
- A 10-year lease extension for Hudson Holding, which manages the Pennsylvania State Police hangar;
- A 3-year agreement with Zelenkofske Axelrod, LLC to provide auditing services at a cost of $28,000 in the first year, $28,750 for the second and $29,500 for the third year, and
- A resolution accepting an additional $2 million in state funding for redevelopment.
