Janice Smarto passes the gavel to Donald J. Rossi as new chairman of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority at its Tuesday meeting.

At its first meeting of the year, members of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority chose a new slate of officers to be “at the controls” as the board heads into 2023.

The authority unanimously selected its officers, including Donald J. Rossi as chairman – a familiar role for Rossi.

