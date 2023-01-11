At its first meeting of the year, members of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority chose a new slate of officers to be “at the controls” as the board heads into 2023.
The authority unanimously selected its officers, including Donald J. Rossi as chairman – a familiar role for Rossi.
“This is probably the 20th time I’ve had this dance in 35 years,” he said.
Rossi added that he intends to have a personal meeting with each member of the board and hear ideas on how the authority can build a better airport.
Other officers voted in included Vincent J. Finoli as vice chairman, R. Richard Ridilla as secretary, Edward Kilkeary Sr. as treasurer and Gary Beck Sr. as assistant secretary/treasurer.
The board also voted to maintain professional services personnel, including Daniel Hewitt as solicitor, Scott Kunselman of McFarland-Johnson as primary engineer and Vincent DeCario as Rostraver project engineer.
Gabe Monzo, executive director, also unveiled the authority’s year in review, which contains highlights of the authority’s activities and projects over the last year, such as the hosting of the 42nd annual Pennsylvania Aviation Conference at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport last September.
Other highlights included repurposing some hangar construction funding to accomplish more apron strengthening work to accommodate a third passenger boarding bridge in the coming project and shore up the pads currently used by the large aircraft. In addition, the removal/relocation of Taxiway C was completed to meet new Federal Aviation Administration guidelines and Taxiways D and E are slated for the same in coming years.
Also, a new, larger marketing sign was installed at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and state Route 981 that announces to some 45,000 passing motorists a day what goes on at the airport and in the community.
Also, progress on the terminal expansion project began with planning and design. The $23 million project is set to begin in the spring with the demolition of the larger former Latrobe Aviation hangar located adjacent to the terminal and relocate it somewhere else on the field with a new building to house airport equipment. Bids are being opened for that phase of the project in February.
The document also discussed the current operations with Spirit Airlines. To date, the airport has tallied 2,865,563 passengers in 11 years. In 2022, 117,733 passengers flew out of APRA with 234,563 flying both inbound and outbound of the airport. However, December 2022 figures were not available for the total.
Although figures dipped a little in 2022, mostly because of cutbacks at Spirit, Monzo has a positive outlook for the future.
“It wasn’t a huge year, but it was a good year,” said Monzo.
The review also included a look at last year’s airshow.
Looking forward to the 2023 Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow, Monzo released the lineup:
- U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds;
- Northern Stars 3 Ship Pitts Aerial demonstration;
- Eric Engren Clip Wing Taylor Craft demonstration;
- U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt tactical demonstration;
- U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight PS1/A-10 together;
- U.S. Marine Corps Osprey tactical demonstration;
- Precision Exotics Lamborghini/Ferrari runway experience;
- Go Easy Aerobatics aerial demonstration;
- Dewey Larson Maverick F-18 cockpit experience;
- Batmobile display;
- C-123 Thunder Pig (static) and
- The Giant Idaho Potato display.
