On Tuesday, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority made it official – the authority’s two aviation scholarships for interns have been named for Donald “Doc” Giffin.
The scholarships, $1,000 each, are to be awarded annually to students attending a two- or four-year college program to assist in pursuing an aviation-related career, particularly in aviation technology or aviation management.
Last year, the first intern to receive the scholarship was Richie Hrvinak, who worked at the airport with Spirit Airlines during the summer, and he has plans to return next summer. He is currently enrolled and is utilizing his scholarship as a sophomore at Western Michigan University.
The second scholarship recipient is expected to start work as an intern next summer as well.
The scholarship criteria includes students who are Pennsylvania residents with a 2.75 cumulative grade point average and demonstrate promise for continued academic success. The student may attend a college outside of Pennsylvania.
As part of the scholarship, applicants must be employed or become employed by the authority in a summer internship for a total of six months over two years in an aviation-related position.
In addition, the program requires applicants to demonstrate good character and involvement in extracurricular activities and/or volunteer service in community activities.
According to Gabe Monzo, executive director of the authority, the scholarship will be open as long as the authority has the funds available.
He added that naming the scholarship for Giffin is appropriate because it was developed and funded through the golf outing.
Applications must be received on or before March 1, and scholarships will be awarded during the spring semester and divided equally between the following fall and spring school semesters.
In addition, Monzo announced a special Cyber Monday sale on VIP tickets for the 2023 Westmoreland County Airshow on Father’s Day weekend, featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds. For 24 hours on Nov. 28, the VIP tickets are available for $150 – a $50 savings for Christmas gifts. In addition, VIP tickets will be for sale at $25 off ($175) from Dec. 1-24. After Christmas, tickets will be available at full price, $200.
Last year, the VIP area was expanded and relocated due to TSA regulations and has allowed for more VIP seating. Preferred and primary tickets will go on sale later in 2023.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
