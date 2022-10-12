On Tuesday, the Westmoreland County Airport Authority made it official – the authority’s two aviation scholarships for interns have been named for Donald “Doc” Giffin.

The scholarships, $1,000 each, are to be awarded annually to students attending a two- or four-year college program to assist in pursuing an aviation-related career, particularly in aviation technology or aviation management.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

