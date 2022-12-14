The Westmoreland County Airport Authority authorized its engineer to move forward with the terminal expansion project by advertising for bids for the first phase of construction at its meeting Tuesday.

According to Scott Kunselman of McFarland-Johnson, advertising for the first phase of construction is imperative as funding received from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program through the state requires a specified window for funds to be spent.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

