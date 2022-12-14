The Westmoreland County Airport Authority authorized its engineer to move forward with the terminal expansion project by advertising for bids for the first phase of construction at its meeting Tuesday.
According to Scott Kunselman of McFarland-Johnson, advertising for the first phase of construction is imperative as funding received from the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program through the state requires a specified window for funds to be spent.
The airport initially received $6.5 million through RACP, but earlier this month it was announced that another $2 million had been earmarked for the project, bringing the total to $8.5 million.
The first phase includes demolishing a hangar adjacent to the terminal to make way for an expansion of the terminal, which will double in size compared to the current one. The expansion will allow more space for passengers, add another security gate and make additional room for restaurants and even a small casino on the property.
Also included in the first phase is the construction of a new building beside the maintenance shed to move the equipment into from the demolished building and to relocate utilities necessary for the terminal project.
According to Kunselman, advertising for bids will be done in early January and opening of bids is planned for late January or early February. Construction is scheduled to tentatively begin in April.
This project will be the first major renovation at the airport since 1998, and it’s expected to cost between $22-25 million.
In addition, the airport authority voted to allow the airport to collaborate with Kilo Charge to apply for Department of Environmental Protection funding to install two electronic charging stations with four plugs for the airport parking lot.
WCAA Executive Director Gabe Monzo announced at the meeting that plans for the Westmoreland Airshow continue to be finalized, including the confirmation of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, along with several other acts. The Thunderbirds will be staying at the nearby SpringHill Suites by Marriott and will be participating in a special Shop With A Cop meet-and-greet in partnership with the Pennsylvania State Police on the Friday before the airshow. At the event, the invited kids will get to meet the Thunderbirds and Shop ‘n Save is providing the food prepared by DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse for the event.
Monzo also reported that a sale on VIP passes for the airshow last month resulted in 100 VIP tickets being sold. The airshow is being held Father’s Day weekend, June 17 and 18.
