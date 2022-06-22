Following a seriously scaled down drive-thru only airshow last year, anticipation was high for this year’s Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland Airshow at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township – and it didn’t disappoint.
Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, called it “one of the best airshows we’ve ever done here.”
Officials said Tuesday that 50,000 people attended the two-day event June 11 and 12 – an estimated 30,000 Saturday and 20,000 Sunday – making it the best attended show since the airport started hosting the event in 1975.
“I’d say this is the biggest small show we’ve ever had,” said Monzo, referring to the airshow as “small” due to the fact that it did not feature a fan favorite military aerial flight demonstration team, like the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Navy Blue Angels, or Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds, as in past years.
Monzo has a theory of why.
“I think people wanted to get outside, relax and see what we had here,” said Monzo.
In addition, Monzo said he owes a thank-you to Tom Cruise for the convenient release of his summer blockbuster sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.”
The sequel to the popular 1986 ”Top Gun” film opened just two weeks before the airshow. With the airshow featuring fighter jets from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy, along with many vintage warplanes, Monzo said some may have come to see one (a U.S. Navy F-18 as featured in the film) up close and in person.
At the airport authority meeting Tuesday, Rich Haeflein, advertising account manager for primary sponsor Shop ‘n Save, spoke about the leadership and involvement of airport officials, staff and volunteers, who work the show. Shop ‘n Save has served as primary sponsor for the last seven years and has played a part in the event for 25 years.
Haeflein touted those who work the airshow for their treatment of vendors, sponsors and anyone involved with the event, which always makes them so excited to come back.
Haeflein said it‘s looking like this year’s attendance rivaled the 2018 show, which featured the Thunderbirds, however airport officials estimated gate attendance that year was 100,000.
In regular business, the airport authority approved the following items of note:
- Change order for Rostraver hangar utility improvements with final quality adjustments of -$19,100 for a new final cost of $105,345;
- Payment of $3,025.09 to McFarland Johnson for taxiway reconstruction project at Latrobe;
- Payments totaling $70,047.48 to Gibson-Thomas and McFarland Johnson for hold room expansion project at Latrobe;
- Payments totaling $60,843.41 to ISI and McFarland Johnson for deicing containment, terminal signs and miscellaneous improvements at Latrobe;
- Payment of $7,978.75 to Sherwin Williams;
- Payments totaling $62,638.69 for construct hangars second phase utilities project for Rostraver;
- Payment of $12,420 to KGD Contracting for helipad construction for Rostraver;
- Payment of $70,993.95 for special projects;
- Consent to transfer ownership of F8 hangar at Rostraver from Albert Johnson to Rich Ritter, pending receipt of final documentation.
