Airport authority approves new restaurant lease with DeNunzio's

After several months of angling from Westmoreland County commissioners to open the restaurant lease at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport to interested outside parties, the county’s airport authority is sticking with a familiar name.
The Westmoreland County Airport Authority board, via a 7-2 vote, approved a new lease Tuesday with DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse, located on the upper floor of the Unity Township airport’s terminal building. Board members Gary Beck and Mark Gera each cast dissenting votes; Beck thought it “would be in the best interest of the taxpayers if (the lease was) opened up.”
Before voting on the new lease, commissioner Gina Cerilli Thrasher requested that the authority properly advertise bids and extend the deadline on a decision, in order to consider several revenue-generating suggestions proposed by county leaders.
Commissioner Doug Chew, who attended the meeting by phone, expressed disappointment that the authority board failed to meet with commissioners over the past month to discuss the restaurant lease.
“Government functions best when it’s operation is transparent to the public and I feel an open dialogue over the last four weeks would’ve gone a long way toward easing tensions on both sides,” he said.
“I’m also surprised by how the board manages the airport; the absence of established bidding and purchasing processes is, at best, alarming.”
Chew, however, praised the board for making what he termed “limited responses” to a proposed restaurant contract he viewed in May, including a reduction in the lease term and an increase in rent.
According to the authority, the approved lease is $7,447.50 per month ($89,730 per year), along with a $3,400 per month utility contribution and a total of $1,250 per month for a snack bar and use of a banquet room.
Authority solicitor Dan Hewitt said the restaurant lease could cover up to 15 years, with an initial five-year term and a pair of five-year options, the latter of which will require authority board approval. Hewitt said previously that DeNunzio’s is paying roughly $2,000 per month for rent and the same amount for utilities under the existing contract.
Earlier in the meeting, Chew and Thrasher suggested a number of ideas they hoped the board would consider before approving the lease. The suggestions included making the airport authority the exclusive seller of bottled water, soft drinks and packaged snacks at the facility, with an employee selling the items or making the products available through authority vending machines.
The commissioners estimated that if one airport passenger bought a $3 bottled water, it could potentially generate around $750,000 per year. One authority board member noted that he had never purchased water on a Spirit Airlines flight.
The commissioners also proposed to allowing the restaurant vendor to sell alcohol, specialty coffee drinks and hot meals while paying a monthly fee. And if the restaurant vendor continued to sell food items, the airport authority would receive 50% of snack bar profits, per the commissioners’ suggestion.
County officials also suggested charging a 2% facility fee on each check at the airport restaurant, similar to what is being done at Live! Casino Pittsburgh at the Westmoreland Mall, along with the same facility fee for using the airport’s banquet room. Commissioners also suggested to give the airport authority exclusive rights to sell bottled water and soft drinks at the county airshow.
As part of the new lease, DeNunzio’s will not have exclusive rights to airport food sales, the authority noted.
On several occasions Tuesday, Thrasher pushed the idea of having the authority run the snack bar and operate the airport’s vending machines.
“I think vending machines are pretty simple. You have someone go and fill them up,” she said.
Some board members strongly pushed against that idea, with authority executive director Gabe Monzo adding that authority has long focused on airport operations and isn’t involved in dealings pertaining to the restaurant or snack bar areas.
Added authority board member Ed Kilkeary, who operates LJ Aviation at the airport: “I sure as hell would rather see people plowing the runway than filling vending machines when I’m landing at 140 knots. .... We’re talking about safety, not someone getting a bottle of water.”
Monzo became emotional during Tuesday’s meeting when discussing the efforts of the approximately 200 to 300 people who work at the airport. He specifically praised airport workers and volunteers who assisted with last month’s weather-affected Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Airshow.
“In the middle of Sunday, between the raindrops and Spirit landing, F-22 taxiing out and the Blue Angels starting their engines, it was probably one of the proudest moments I’ve spent here. I saw our guys doing their job and doing it professionally,” he said, fighting back tears.
After the meeting, Monzo admitted that he’s “been known to wear it on my sleeve. Everyone here works their heart out for this airport and it shows, from the top pilots to the janitors — everybody gives a (expletive) and that’s an important thing. They all care. That’s a real feather in the county’s cap.”
Doug Griffin, a local resident, senior business executive and longtime general aviation pilot, said he has been flying to the Palmer airport for more than 35 years and cited the strength of the facility and its popular eating establishment.
“You have a truly excellent airport here,” he said. “It is a top 10, if not 5, general aviation airport. Having lived in 14 states and two foreign countries, I think I’m pretty well qualified to make that statement.”
“You can put a Starbucks in that property and probably get more rent, but that does not help this airport, it does not help LJ (Aviation), it does not help Vee Neal, it does not help Spirit,” he said before the vote, noting that DeNunzio’s earns high ratings among aviation industry publications and organizations. “This airport garners national attention in a very favorable way — let’s not mess it up. ... DeNunzio’s drives traffic for this airport. Help your airport business. This decision impacts more than how much rent you’ll get.”
Authority member Don Rossi said he personally paid for an independent consultant for advice on the restaurant lease matter, who recommended the airport stay with DeNunzio’s unless they wanted to put additional resources into potentially enticing a five-star restaurant.
“They would invest, but we’d have to give up an awful lot,” Rossi said of the potential to attract one of those types of restaurants.
When pressed by Thrasher for prices offered by other interested parties, Rossi noted there were indications that those establishments were willing to work with the airport at “any cost.” He couldn’t provide additional information about the proposals to commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting.
“At any cost? Shouldn’t you find out what those numbers are so DeNunzio’s can pay that same amount?” Thrasher said in response. “Quite frankly, I understand you want DeNunzio’s as the restaurant, and that is fine, but let’s get top dollar for that restaurant space.”
When asked by an authority member, Hewitt on Tuesday revealed that the other interested parties in the lease included Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree, IronRock Tap House in Hempfield Township and a Johnstown-based group.
Other than not going through a proper bidding process with other interested parties, Thrasher did not favor including utilities with the restaurant’s rent along with authority’s lease terms for square footage, which was described at approximately $5 per square foot by authority members Tuesday. She said the county pays $6.50 per square foot to rent storage space.
Thrasher said she hoped for a meeting with authority members within the past month, adding that she believed the board had “made up its mind” about the restaurant lease in advance of Tuesday’s vote.
She also claimed an authority member, in response to her involvement in the lease talks, told her to “shut up and stay home.” Thrasher declined to identify which board member allegedly made the comment.
“A reminder that this is 2021,” Thrasher said during the meeting. “If you tell a woman to shut up and stay home, they’re doing to do the exact opposite. My eyes are wide open. We’ve obviously hit a nerve and Commissioner Chew and I are going to be watching every single thing this airport authority does going forward.”
After the meeting, Thrasher admitted that she has “lost confidence in the board, and that will be reflected when it comes time to reappoint individuals.”
Monzo noted that DeNunzio’s has viewed the new lease terms and is expected to sign the agreement, which will go into effect when restaurant owner Ron DeNunzio puts pen to paper. The existing lease is slated to expire next spring.
In April, authority board chairman Paul Puleo said the property committee planned to put together a request for proposals to lease the restaurant space.
Hewitt said the current restaurant lease dates back to 1995 and has been extended several times, with the current extension a five-year term. The airport dining venue operated as Jimmie Monzo’s Blue Angel from 1977 to 2003, when it was renamed The Beacon, according to Bulletin archives. The lease was transferred to DeNunzio’s in 2004, Hewitt added.
DeNunzio’s moved into the airport long before it became a regional destination and a major economic driver. Spirit Airlines began commercial flights at the facility in February 2011 and according to a 2019 study by the state Bureau of Aviation, the airport boosts the local economy by $226 million annually.
The commissioners emphasized Tuesday that county taxpayers contribute approximately $2.7 million per year to the airport authority.
DeNunzio’s noted in an online statement this spring that when “we negotiated our current lease in 2004, we invested significantly in the airport by putting roughly $1 million of our own money into capital improvements at the airport.” Before Tuesday’s vote, the authority added that all items in the popular banquet room, including the chandeliers, are property of the restaurant.
“We appreciate the support that the county and the commissioners have given us,” Puleo said. ... “I don’t disagree that we have to try to generate as much revenue as possible. But if there are things that have been good, my thinking is, ‘Don’t change them. Let’s try to keep them and just enhance them.’”
“The lease that he had was the lease he stepped into, so you can’t change the lease,” Puleo said of DeNunzio’s. “Now that there’s time to change the lease, I think it’s a fair market price and we went with the individual who has been here with us.”
Puleo also noted that authority will look into generating extra revenue through leasing airport space; he said a potential gas station could be an avenue airport officials explore in the future.
“The way we make money is the leasing,” he said. “We’re going to do some outreach.”
Also discussed at the meeting:
- Monzo said spectators disappointed in this year’s airshow, where numerous acts weren’t able to fly because of unfavorable weather conditions, will be given tickets to a future show;
- Monzo said airport officials hope to hold a Heroes’ Tribute Flight at a future airshow after this year’s flight, featuring flyovers from civilian pilots over several Westmoreland County communities, was grounded because of the weather;
- Monzo said the airport earned high marks from the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, using the famed aerial team’s five-point rating system, following this year’s airshow;
- Monzo said he planned to meet with Enterprise Rent-A-Car officials to discuss updating the rental company’s lease at the airport;
- Arnold Palmer Regional Airport served 31,589 passengers in May, according to authority figures, the airport’s highest single-month total since March 2019 (34,651). As of the end of May, the airport has served 92,339 passengers to date in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.