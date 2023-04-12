A real estate development firm will develop two properties at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township after the airport authority accepted part of a proposal submitted to the board.
After about a 20-minute executive session to discuss “property matters,” the board accepted its property committee’s recommendation to accept the offer from Jodaron Realty, LLC, which is owned by the same company as the former Vee Neal Aviation, now named Laurel Highlands Jet Center, located at the Unity Township airport.
The proposal called for the real estate company to be granted the exclusive right to develop one hangar that includes a building and office into a flight school, and another hangar that would be a storage hangar.
The proposal also called for a third parcel, located near state Route 981, according to Solicitor Daniel Hewitt, but that part of the proposal was not voted on and will be tabled until a later time.
Hewitt, and Donald Rossi, chairman of the authority, said new regulations have allowed airports to open additional revenue streams such as leasing out portions of airport property for certain uses and the airport authority continues to explore those opportunities.
In other business, the board also awarded $1.929 million in contracts for the first phase of the terminal addition and improvement project. The general contractor portion of the project went to apparent low bidder Allegheny Construction Group Inc., out of Bridgeville, for $1.785 million, and electrical contractor ABS Building Systems Integrators of McKeesport for $144,285.
The first phase consists of the demolition of the LAS building and the construction of a replacement equipment storage building. Bids were opened Feb. 9.
According to Scott Kunselman of McFarland-Johnson, the authority’s engineering firm, the next phase of the project is in design and he expects bid opening sometime in November.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.