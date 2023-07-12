Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

A terminal expansion project at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township will cost $22 million.

 PHOTO BY AMY FAUTH

The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport terminal expansion project will cost $22 million, and after calculating committed funds from the federal and state governments, airport officials planned on asking the county for support.

On Tuesday, members of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority made it official.

