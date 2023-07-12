The Arnold Palmer Regional Airport terminal expansion project will cost $22 million, and after calculating committed funds from the federal and state governments, airport officials planned on asking the county for support.
On Tuesday, members of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority made it official.
Following a short executive session, the authority approved making a formal request to the county commissioners for the funding toward the development of the new, expanded and renovated terminal building in Unity Township.
According to a letter written by the authority’s executive director, Gabe Monzo, which accompanied the request, the existing terminal “has served its useful existing capacity well.”
“With the development of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) compliance issues and various other federal and state requirements over the past 25 years, it has become increasingly challenging to meet the needs of existing requirements,” added Monzo.
A letter from the TSA, which is included with the request, states that the existing TSA checkpoints do not meet the current recommended space design standards and must be updated. The new standards reportedly will enhance the passenger experience and improve the security stance by allowing superior Computerized Tomography (CT) machines and other enhancements to perform adequate screening.
TSA officials are working with airport officials on terminal design and have participated in design meetings to date, and plan on continuing to work with architects throughout the process.
Initially, the authority believed they would need to request $7 million in COVID-19 relief funds, but after evaluating the many funding resources already committed to the project, the authority has reduced the request to $4 million.
According to Monzo, the airport already enjoyed great success in 2011 when Spirit Airlines began service. Since 2011, the airport has served nearly 3 million passengers and the economic impact has been significant.
Along with the county and GO Laurel Highlands (the former Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau), the airport plays an important role in growing leisure travel and tourism in Westmoreland County.
According to Scott Kunselman with the authority’s engineer, McFarland-Johnson, the first phase of the project – the apron equipment storage building and LAS hangar demolition – has already started. The second phase is under final design with an anticipated bid opening date in November this year and construction due to start some time in the spring of 2024.
Kunselman said there is adequate funding to complete the $22 million program and there is projected to be adequate Passenger Facilities Charges (PFCs) generated by commercial service operations to pay for the eligible share needed. The only shortfall is the necessary county funds.
“This is especially important as they provide the bridge funding to work around the state and federal grant limitations and availability dates,” said Kunselman.
He estimates that a total of $4 million in local funding would be needed over the next three years to complete the project as currently envisioned. The funds would be needed immediately or the project would have to be scrapped. If the project is terminated, over $17 million in state and federal grant funding would be lost.
Commissioner Doug Chew was in attendance at the meeting, and participated in the executive session regarding the funding request.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Chew congratulated the airport authority and staff on a very successful airshow. He said he received communication from a variety of officials who attended, including officials from as far away as Beaver County.
Monzo shared that on Tuesday prior to the airshow, they learned that the plan developed a couple of years ago during COVID-19 restrictions that the airport spent months preparing for, wouldn’t be adequate and instead a plan last used in 2017 would have to be put into action in just a couple of days.
Monzo said the staff didn’t even blink, and instead just got to work.
“They performed unbelievable,” said Monzo.
“I think it’s the best one we ever did,” he added.
By 11 a.m. Monday, Monzo said the airfield was cleared and the airport was back in business. Everyone got out and home safe and sound. He said he was most proud of that.
Ed Kilkeary Sr., CEO and president of L.J. Aviation, and an authority member who travels through a lot of different airports, said what the airport was able to accomplish was unique.
“Nobody could do what this airport did,” said Kilkeary.
Monzo also announced that the authority’s golf outing is scheduled for Sept. 22 at Glengarry Golf Links. This year’s beneficiary is someone very close to the authority and a member of the airport family, longtime employee Linda Brasile, who recently underwent a bone marrow transplant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.