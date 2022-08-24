Air quality data collected around the Ligonier Valley and analyzed over the past year has found no short-term changes of concern, according to a study by the Environmental Health Project (EHP).

The study, which began last year in conjunction with the Citizens to Preserve Ligonier Valley (CPLV), wanted to establish a baseline of the area’s air health which can be used to monitor industrial growth in the valley.

