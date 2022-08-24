Air quality data collected around the Ligonier Valley and analyzed over the past year has found no short-term changes of concern, according to a study by the Environmental Health Project (EHP).
The study, which began last year in conjunction with the Citizens to Preserve Ligonier Valley (CPLV), wanted to establish a baseline of the area’s air health which can be used to monitor industrial growth in the valley.
By their nature, valleys trap air pollution which can pose serious health risks to people, including those over the age of 64, who account for nearly 30% of the population within 5 miles of Ligonier.
The study looked at particulate matter around the size of 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) that can be inhaled. The group chose to study the particles because they can make their way from the lungs and into the bloodstream.
Using a 24-hour average, air quality levels rarely reached a level that would be unhealthy for sensitive groups since the EHP began monitoring the area. Those groups include the elderly, young children, people with asthma or those with particular cancers, among other conditions.
The air quality in the valley has generally stayed under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s guidelines, according to Nathan Deron, a data scientist for the EHP. Despite the low level of air pollution in the valley, the report does not suggest more pollution could enter the valley without serious ramifications, according to the EHP.
An air quality spike in Ligonier Valley last year was caused by wildfires in Canada and impacted the eastern United States, Deron said.
The summers in Ligonier Valley held higher daily averages while winter saw more frequent spikes, according to the report.
The 10 sensors scattered around the valley are not just for monitoring factors in the valley; they also show how the development and incidents around the county can affect the air in the valley. While the information only covers one year and does not provide any actionable information, it can tell a lot about the current causes of air pollution.
“We have this one location in the Ligonier Valley that we know has this localized source of air pollution that is leading to these high air levels in the winter due to winter heating,” Deron said.
According to the report by the EHP, the source of the large spikes is a source that is monitored by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
Deron said the group would need to have more data – at least three years’ worth – for it to be considered by state and federal agencies. Hanna Evanchak, a community science coordinator with the EHP, added that data collected now, however, can be used to make informed decisions about new industrial development or show a correlation between newly introduced factors and the area’s air quality.
For those concerned with the air quality’s effect on their health, Deron suggests purchasing an air purifier for the home. While the devices can be costly, Reducing Outdoor Contaminants in Indoor Spaces (ROCIS) offers low-cost, do-it-yourself options to protect your health and home.
The best thing people can do is monitor the air quality and keep windows shut when levels are high.
Anyone is able to monitor the Ligonier Valley sensors in real-time by visiting purpleair.com. Current air quality and forecasted projections for the week are also provided at airnow.gov.
Those who wish to view the complete report can visit the Ligonier Valley Library.
