The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently filed a petition with the state’s Commonwealth Court to enforce its administrative order to respondents, John and Mildred Bellish, along with James and Nancy Smollick, owners of Longview Mobile Home Court in Derry Township.
That will likely displace residents in more than 40 trailers throughout Longview Mobile Home Court in Derry Township.
A hearing on the petition to enforce is currently set for 1:30 p.m. May 6 in Harrisburg, but circumstances could change because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
State Rep. Joe Petrarca’s Derry office is available to assist residents who might be displaced (see related story) in the months following the hearing. Call 724-694-5298 for additional information.
Petrarca’s Legislative Assistant Gina Scheller — with the help of contacts at PHFA-PA Housing Finance Agency — compiled information in an effort to assist residents with housing options.
Homes Build Hope Inc. is a nonprofit affordable housing agency that operates apartments, houses, duplexes and single-family homes throughout Westmoreland County in East Vandergrift, Irwin, Jeannette, Greensburg, Latrobe and Derry. Visit affordablehomeswestmoreland.com or call 724-838-0752 and speak to a housing counselor. Interested residents must meet eligibility requirements.
Westmoreland Community Action manages a limited number of homes for sale or rent. The center provides free housing and counseling services to all Westmoreland County residents with housing needs or problems resolvable through homebuyer classes and/or pre-purchase counseling. Interested residents must meet income requirements. Call 724-834-1260 or visit westmorelandca.org.
The Westmoreland County Housing Authority offered helpful information for residents. They manage a number of units in areas throughout the county and provide several ways to apply. Residents can apply online at wchaonline.com and using the online system, can select all properties of interest at one time. They can visit any location of interest and apply with the property manager, or call 724-832-7248, and request an application by mail. All applications are date and time stamped and processed in the order received. Waiting list timelines vary based on availability per locations from three months to two years. Also, the county housing authority is taking applications for family communities of one-to-three bedroom units at St. Clair Manor in Seward and New Florence Manor.
Currently, applications are also being taken for the newly-constructed Odin View located in Hempfield Township. Applicants must be 62 or older and the homes will be available in late summer. Also, for family applicants, Pioneer Apartments is in New Kensington. Call 724-552-2249 for additional information.
