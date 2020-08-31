Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute’s popular “Care and Cosmetics,” a self-care and education program for cancer patients and survivors, is resuming this fall in an all-virtual format.
Classes will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22; 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11. Participants can call in from their phones or join via the Zoom online conferencing system on their computers.
The classes are free to anyone with a cancer diagnosis — newly diagnosed, in treatment or survivors — and are open to the community, not limited to AHN patients.
Participants will receive a makeup bag filled with products and a soft cap provided by Hair Peace Charities, a Pittsburgh-based organization that provides cancer patients with financial assistance to purchase wigs. Head wrap techniques will also be reviewed.
A trained cosmetologist will teach the classes, and clinical staff will be available to answer any cancer-related questions. Participants will be introduced to services and programs that will help educate, empower and support them through their cancer journey and beyond.
To register, call 412-330-4045. Registered participants will be notified when they or a caregiver can pick up their free makeup bag at one of 11 participating AHN Cancer Institute locations: Allegheny General Hospital, Center Township, Beaver County; Butler, Hempfield, Kittanning, Monroeville, New Castle, Peters Township, Jefferson Hospital, Wexford or West Penn Hospital.
AHN Cancer Institute offers comprehensive cancer care at more than 20 locations throughout western Pennsylvania. Within the past year and a half, AHN has opened state-of-the-art community cancer centers in Monroeville, Erie, Westmoreland County, Beaver County and Butler County.
