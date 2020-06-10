As phased measures are implemented by state and local governments to adapt to evolving conditions of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Allegheny Health Network (AHN) this week announced an updated patient visitation policy for all affiliated hospitals.
Effective immediately, inpatient, observation, surgery and emergency department patients at AHN hospitals are permitted to have one healthy support person on site during allotted visitation hours.
Restrictions may still apply if the limits of safe capacity are reached in waiting rooms and other areas.
Each patient’s single designated support person must remain the same, named individual for the duration of their stay in the hospital. All support persons must be over the age of 18 and without symptoms of cough, fever or shortness of breath. Support persons will be screened at designated entry locations upon each visit and will need to present a valid photo ID. All support persons must wear a mask within the hospital at all times. Assigned visitation hours are 9 a.m. to noon or 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Visitation hours for a patient’s supporter will not be limited in the following circumstances:
- Minor patients under the age of 18;
- Patients who have an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability, communication barrier or behavioral concerns;
- Patients receiving end of life care;
- Labor and Delivery, including postpartum patients.
Exceptions to the one support person rule are as follows:
- COVID-19 patients not at end of life will not be permitted support persons.
- Non-COVID-19 end-of-life patients will be permitted two support persons in assigned waiting room seats.
- One set of parents are permitted in Neonatal Intensive Care Units for the duration of stay; one parent may be present at the patient’s bedside.
- Clergy visitation is permitted in addition to the patient’s one dedicated support person.
“While the ongoing limitations to our visitation policy reflect the best interests of our patients, visitors and staff, we understand how difficult they can be for patients and their loved ones,” said Eugene Scioscia, MD, AHN’s Chief Experience Officer. “For the time being, we also continue to encourage family members and friends to stay connected with patients remotely via their phones, tablets and computers. As circumstances related to COVID-19 evolve, we will continue to assess and adapt our policy as appropriate.”
