Agnes Noel Miller, born Nov. 12, 1922, in Portage, will be 100 years old Saturday.

She and her husband, the late Joseph Miller, had four children, Mary Jo, who died at 3 years old; Becky from Latrobe; Beth from Greensburg, and Barb from Latrobe. There are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

