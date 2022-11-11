Agnes Noel Miller, born Nov. 12, 1922, in Portage, will be 100 years old Saturday.
She and her husband, the late Joseph Miller, had four children, Mary Jo, who died at 3 years old; Becky from Latrobe; Beth from Greensburg, and Barb from Latrobe. There are five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A member of St. Rose Parish, Agnes will celebrate at her residence where she lives now, Loyalhanna Senior Suites. The residents and staff have planned a birthday party in her honor.
Agnes will also be celebrating with her family at DeNunzio’s Italian Chophouse in Unity Township as well as family coming in from North Carolina and Kentucky.
Beverly Brady, activities director at Loyalhanna Senior Suites, said, “Agnes is an inspiration here at the suites to all of us with her sense of humor, her elegance and her kindness. We love her!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.