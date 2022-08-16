Judy Huber of Greensburg had a vision in 1997 that everyone, no matter what their abilities were, had a voice to be heard and a calling to reach out to others.

With the help of her then pastor, Monsignor Larry Kiniry (now retired) of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Hempfield Township, they organized the first Afternoon of Reflection for people with disabilities. Eight attended. The last time it was held in 2019, there were 165.

