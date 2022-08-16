Judy Huber of Greensburg had a vision in 1997 that everyone, no matter what their abilities were, had a voice to be heard and a calling to reach out to others.
With the help of her then pastor, Monsignor Larry Kiniry (now retired) of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Hempfield Township, they organized the first Afternoon of Reflection for people with disabilities. Eight attended. The last time it was held in 2019, there were 165.
The ecumenical retreat, which was canceled for two years because of the pandemic, is scheduled again for 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Our Lady of Grace, which sponsors the event. It will be returning with a new name: Christ Bearers Unite Afternoon of Reflection.
It will be a reunion for the people who have attended for years, a welcoming for newcomers, and a tribute to Huber, who passed away in May 2020. She was the heart and soul of the retreats, the beloved founder who for many years lived with an incurable and progressive neurological disease. In her final years she was blind, paralyzed from the neck down and on a ventilator.
“A lot has happened in the past three years,” said Mary McCormack of South Greensburg, who helped Huber organize the event since it was founded. “Judy passed away and we couldn’t meet through the pandemic, but we didn’t want to just do nothing.”
So in 2020 they mailed out CDs of a previous retreat, and in 2021, Monsignor Kiniry presented a virtual retreat on YouTube.
He helped Huber organize the retreats from the beginning, along with McCormack, and also Irene Perry of Hempfield Township, and Pat Santia.
Perry became involved because her late brother, Jim Billman, attended the events. He liked to collect the handouts, prayer cards and religious items and take them back to the personal care home where he lived.
“Our initial outreach was for those who were handicapped or who had challenging illnesses,” she said. “Judy was always reaching out to others and thinking about others. She knew that some people felt like they didn’t fit in, and she would make them feel important and helpful. She made them feel good about themselves.”
People had opportunities to participate fully with their musical talents, reading at Mass, and taking part in discussions.”
“We came to find out that as soon as some people heard the word ‘challenged,’ they weren’t interested,” Perry said. “But the retreat has always been open to everyone. Monsignor Kiniry always said that we are all challenged in different ways, whether it’s spiritually, emotionally, physically or mentally. We decided to change the name.”
The new name came about from last year’s virtual retreat.
“We honored Judy and her intention, which was to reach out to the world as someone who is a Christ bearer,” McCormack said. “So we gave it the name of Christ Bearers Unite. We want to communicate the power of what was being taught and experienced at the retreat.”
The themes have always centered on an outreach. One year participants brought shoes for children in the Philippines, and another year they donated pillowcases that could be made into dresses and blouses for Haitian girls.
This year’s theme is “Loaves and Fishes” based on the story of Jesus feeding the multitude as noted in all four Gospels. Participants are asked to bring certain foods, like microwavable pasta, applesauce cups and snack crackers for Food 2 Go 4 Kids, a project founded by Pastor John Smaligo of Hempfield Township. He’s retired from Harrold Zion Lutheran Church in Hempfield Township and serves part time at Hebron Lutheran Church in Blairsville.
He and pastors of several other churches started the project five years ago at Fort Allen Elementary School, then expanded it to West Point Elementary School and Maxwell Elementary School, all in the Hempfield Area School District. Protestant and Catholic churches in those areas, plus students at Greensburg Central Catholic High School, collect donations.
The items are given to students in school lunch programs and whose parents want to participate. There are enough items for the youngsters to easily prepare two weekend meals on their own.
Pastor Smaligo will be the guest speaker at the retreat.
“This fits right in with the theme of feeding the hungry,” he said. “We are feeding those who need it, and that’s right from the Scripture.”
Monsignor Kiniry noted that when Jesus fed the crowd, it was more than a miracle.
“When the apostles said why don’t we send them away, Jesus told them to give them something to eat themselves,” he said. “That was a very important statement that Jesus made. He is calling them to the responsibility of responding to the needs of the people. They were hungry, and the apostles couldn’t just pass that off to someone else. We’re hoping that those who attend will be able to know that. We don’t want to focus on the meal itself, but what it leads to — that they are sending food to others.”
Huber will be remembered at the retreat for her decades of dedication to others.
“Judy was reaching out all the time,” Monsignor Kiniry said. “She lived that. She’s the one who had the spirit and that is what has allowed us to continue. She gives us the spirit, the guidance and the strength to carry on her mission. That is our greatest gift to her.”
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. with a social and snacks followed by the program at 2 p.m. Monsignor Kiniry will address the theme, then Pastor Smaligo will present his program on Food 2 Go 4 Kids. A meal will be served at 4 p.m. Participants are invited to stay for Mass at 6 p.m. This year’s service coincides with the deanery Mass being celebrated the same time at the church. That Mass includes people from the Latrobe and Greensburg area parishes.
Registration is $10. For information, contact Rita Shapiola at 724-537-3851.
