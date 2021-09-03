AFA's Walk for the Animals to offer live, virtual options

The live version of the 2020 Walk For The Animals was canceled last year because of pandemic restrictions. But the online event came through with flying colors for Action For Animals Humane Society (AFA) in Derry Township.
“It was one of our better ones. It was awesome,” said Angie Reeping of New Derry, AFA’s administrative coordinator who’s organizing the walk. “It was very successful.”
This is her third time heading the longtime annual event. This year, it’s a combination of virtual participation and in-person activities from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, at Twin Lakes Park in Hempfield and Unity townships. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m.
“We have a lot of people from out the area and out of state registering and getting pledges, and they can walk on their own, wherever they’re located,” she said.
All participants can sign up on the link at afashelter.org. Pre-registration for everyone is $15 or $25 the day of the walk. Pre-registered walkers will receive a T-shirt at the site, and late entries and virtual walkers will receive their T-shirts later.
People can register individually or as a team. All are eligible for prizes in different categories of competition based on the amount of money that they raise in pledges.
The event will be held at pavilion No. 10 near the dog park. The walk will be followed by fun games with prizes for the best trick, sloppiest kiss, biggest and smallest dogs, the longest and shortest tails, the most wrinkles and the most spots.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and a Chinese auction with themed baskets including autumn items, pet products and baskets from each of the vendors. That includes Lucky Dog Biscuit Company, Pet Supplies Plus of Latrobe, Night Sky Candles, Dooker’s Retreat (boarding facility) and Cold Nose Bakery.
Lauren’s Wing, a nonprofit that raises funds for AFA animals that need special medical treatment, will also have raffle baskets and merchandise for sale to support their fund. AFA T-shirts and sweatshirts will be available for purchase, too.
Ray of Hope, Westmoreland County’s Suicide Awareness and Prevention Task Force, will be on hand with information about its services.
“The community has always been great in supporting us,” Reeping said. “Last year when we couldn’t have the walk at Twin Lakes, the virtual event went so well that we’re having it again this year with the live event, and I definitely think that the combination is something that we’ll do in the future. The walk is one of our biggest fundraisers.”
According to AFA’s website, they’re hoping to raise $15,000 from the event.
Adoptions have held steady at the shelter, located at 386 Route 217.
“They’ve even increased in the past couple of months,” said executive director and shelter manager LuAnn Hutcheson. “We had 40-plus kittens put on a back to school special and all of them were adopted.”
The shelter is open for visitors but it’s recommended that potential adopters first fill out an application that’s available on AFA’s website.
“It’s easier if someone does that before coming to the shelter,” Hutcheson said. “That way, you’re not waiting around while we’re getting backup checks. Get an application first and come in and we’ll match you with a pet.”
The shelter has dogs and cats of all sizes, ages, breeds and mixed breeds. Adoption fees include spaying or neutering, shots, and whatever veterinary care is needed. Some of the animals require medical treatment before they’re ready for adoption.
One of them, a dog that they named Selma, recently came from Hoffman’s Animal Control in Delmont, which works with local shelters to take in unclaimed dogs. She was emaciated, her paws were injured from walking on hot pavement, and two collars were completely embedded in her neck muscles.
“She’s awesome and will be up for adoption in about two weeks,” Hutcheson said.
Some of the adoptable dogs might be at the walk if there’s staff available. The shelter is currently shorthanded and is hiring full time and part time vet techs, kennel attendants and a weekend front desk clerk. Information is available on AFA’s website, along with information on available pets, the shelter’s low cost spay/neuter program, shot clinic and upcoming fundraisers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.