A transport last week brought 35 dogs from Louisiana to the Bedford County Humane Society.
Shelter manager LuAnn Hutcheson of Action For Animals Humane Society took 15 of them back to the shelter in Derry Township.
Donna Foster Tawater, who coordinated the transport from Farmerville, Louisiana, is grateful that both shelters helped the Union Humane Society.
“The rescues in the North are important to us,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without them. We could never adopt enough dogs to ever make a big enough impact like when we send them to Pennsylvania.”
This is not the first time that AFA took in dogs that were transferred from Louisiana to the shelter in Bedford.
“We have always partnered with other shelters and I’ve worked with shelter manager Janet Gates in Bedford for years,” Hutcheson said. “Sometimes, she has a lot of dogs and I take some when we have room. Sometimes, she’ll take some from me. We move dogs around just because they’ve been with us a long time and they need a fresh group of people to see them.”
AFA partners with other shelters, including out of state, and has taken medically needy dogs from a facility in West Virginia. Lauren’s Wing, a special fund under the AFA umbrella, pays for veterinary services for those and other sick or injured pets that might otherwise not receive treatment.
The dogs from Louisiana were listed on AFA’s website over the weekend and are now available for adoption. There are puppies and adults of various mixes, including hounds, Catahoula (the Louisiana state dog), Grand Pyrenees and other breeds. All of them were vetted before transport, and spayed or neutered if old enough.
Although AFA, like other shelters, is currently closed, people can complete applications online and make arrangements about adoptions.
“We’re housing about 135 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens,” Hutcheson said.
“The staff has to be here to take care of them, but it’s otherwise quiet at the shelter and we have a lot of time to play with the animals. And we’re only having emergency calls at our vet clinic, not elective surgeries.”
Many of the ones from foster-based Union Humane Society are “dumpster dogs.”
There’s no door to door trash pickup in that rural area of northern Louisiana nor in many areas of the South. Instead, people take their trash to dumpsters placed along back roads. Unfortunately, that’s where they also dump dogs, puppies, cats and kittens. And in the South, there’s no shortage of unwanted pets.
“The way people think down here, they just don’t believe in spaying and neutering because grandpa didn’t do it. It’s a generational thing,” Tawater told the Bulletin in a phone interview. “We have all these puppies and dogs here because people don’t get them spayed and neutered. They don’t want them and so they dump them at dumpsters and down the roads and at people’s houses. They dump them anywhere they’re out of sight. They do the same with newborn puppies. They’ll put them in a bag and just take them to the dumpsters. They’re too much of a coward to have them put down, yet they let the puppies suffer.”
Kindhearted people leave food for the animals, but that’s not enough to sustain them. They starve, get run over or the bad weather kills them.
“They are barely making it,” Tawater said. “We catch as many as possible, but some are so feral that we can’t even catch them in traps. They become dangerous when they’re running in a pack. They can go years without human contact, and even a house dog can turn feral.”
Most of the dogs are big, like hounds and pit bulls. Sometimes there are small dogs, like the sweet old dachshund who was treated for skin allergies and found a home.
“There are a lot of Great Pyrenees but I don’t know why they’re so popular here,” she said. “This is not a great climate for them, but I’ve been told that they keep wolves away, so people with cattle and chickens have them.”
The closest shelter is 100 miles away. Because it’s “open door,” they have to accept all animals that are brought in, which means that they have to euthanize to make room.
“It’s very sad, but there’s nothing they can do about it,” Tawater said. “They try to save as many as they can, but it’s usually the puppies and kittens that go, or the new intakes or the old ones. I know some people who work there, and it’s the saddest thing. We don’t even have any good animal laws. We have leash laws but nobody enforces them. That’s where a lot of the problem comes from when one dog goes into another yard and then a dog becomes pregnant. And when dogs get lost, they have no identification, so there’s no way to trace the owners. We’re working to change all that, and awareness is the number one thing.”
Union Humane Society runs on donations, dedicated volunteers and the handful of people who foster in their own homes and dig deep into their own pockets.
“Some have 20 dogs at a time,” she said. “That’s a lot. You give up your life, and your life is the dogs. I have 15, and it gets really hard on me.”
Tawater in November started coordinating transports to no-kill shelters in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey. AFA and the Bedford shelter did fundraising to help pay for the transport.
“We nicknamed them the jambalaya dogs,” Gates said about all the different breed mixes. “When they make jambalaya, they mix up a lot of everything to make an awesome dish with a lot of ingredients. And these dogs are a great mix with awesome and sweet personalities. They have been so easy to adopt. People in the North see a Catahoula and they think the dog is so beautiful.”
Tawater has a couple of heartworm positive dogs that will transported to AFA for treatment and eventual adoption. To see the Louisiana dogs and other pets at the shelters in Derry Township and Bedford, visit afashelter.org and bchsonline.org. The organizations and Union Humane Society are also on Facebook.
