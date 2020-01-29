Action For Animals Humane Society’s annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser will have an extra dose of love this year.
This time the event called Love Is In The Air has the theme of “That’s Amore,” the Italian word for love. Another new touch is that it will be held at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn in Crabtree.
“I think it’s good to change things from time to time, to move Love Is In The Air to a different place every few years,” said AFA board president Lisa Corcoran of Unity Township, who is coordinating the event with board member Robin Grace of Ligonier. “We thought we would try something different to pull in different people.”
The night out will start at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 and this is the last week for last-minute reservations.
The February event is one of the major annual fundraisers for the shelter.
“Our budget is $900,000 a year,” Corcoran said. “It’s expensive to house up to 150 animals on a daily basis. It’s expensive to have puppies from birth to when they’re adopted.”
Daily expenses include utilities, more than 20 paid staff, travel and other needs for just running the shelter, plus the costs for feeding, grooming and taking care of the animals’ medical needs.
“Revenues come from the fundraisers that we have throughout the year, like this one, cash bashes and golf outings,” she said. “We also get adoption fees.”
AFA runs monthly “shot clinics” with low-cost inoculations for dogs and cats. They also have a clinic for low-cost veterinary services including spaying and neutering.
“But we offer those and keep the costs down to serve the community,” Corcoran said.
Lauren’s Wing, a nonprofit under the umbrella of AFA, independently raises funds to pay for high-cost surgeries for AFA’s residents that may need specialized care for critical injuries or illnesses. That can mean a trip to the veterinary hospital at the University of Ohio’s School of Veterinary Medicine. Some of the medically needy animals come from other shelters that cannot afford the necessary care.
The parents of the late Lauren Thompson founded Lauren’s Wing six years ago in her memory.
“Since then, Lauren’s Wing has helped to save the lives of more than 50 animals by funding their medical care,” Corcoran said. “We get them the surgeries, rehabilitate them, work with them and find them homes.”
AFA has also been involved in taking in animals from disaster situations. One of the latest was responding to a need to relocate cats and dogs from a shelter in South Carolina. That was done to make room for pets who became homeless because of a hurricane.
“They came in from transport about 2 a.m.,” Corcoran said. “God love LuAnn and our staff for going out to meet them and to bring them into our shelter.”
Shelter director LuAnn Hutcheson will talk about some of the animals when she gives an update at the Valentine-themed event.
“Our staff and our volunteers are wonderful and we couldn’t do this without them,” Corcoran said. “We have so many volunteers coming in on any given day to walk the dogs, interact with the cats, clean the kennels and help shred papers. Everyone plays a different role, and that’s great.”
The fundraiser buffet dinner includes Italian foods, roasted chicken, salad, vegetables and desserts. There will be baskets for a Chinese auction that features gift certificates from local businesses, and themed baskets from other donors.
A silent auction has, among other items to bid on, a painting of a child’s hand giving a treat to a dog, and tickets to a Penguins game along with a chance to ride on the machinery that cleans the ice. Live entertainment will be provided by a two-person band called Detention.
Tickets are available on their website: afashelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.