Citing a growing need, a surgical center and medical spa plans to construct a 15,000-square-foot surgical center on a portion of its property in Unity Township.
Plastic surgeon Dr. Theodore A. Lazzaro appeared Tuesday before the Unity Township Planning Commission, which approved both the preliminary and final plans for not only the subdivision request, but also the center’s site plan for the development.
Lazzaro told commission members that the project has become necessary as the surgical center has expanded beyond its physical constraints. The uptick in patients going to ambulatory surgical centers like Aestique is from a number of sources, including insurers directing patients to ASCs rather than hospitals due to costs and patients choosing ASCs because of the number of options they offer them, according to Lazzaro.
Lazzaro said Aestique is the top ASC in Westmoreland County.
Those numbers continued to climb throughout the pandemic when patients either didn’t feel comfortable with hospitals or hospitals ceased scheduling some surgeries.
Although the pandemic caused a number of delays on the project, Lazarro said the surgical center is “circling back” and “pressing on” to meet the needs of their patients.
The proposed surgical center has positive impacts on the economic development in the region, including additional jobs, the growth of a taxable organization and bringing more people into the community to see what it has to offer, Lazzaro told the commission.
According to documentation, Aestique requested a subdivision of 6.07 acres of the 34-acre parcel in order to build the new center. The parcel is zoned B-3 Regional Commercial.
The commission approved the request for the subdivision pending two items. The first is a request for a modification of the required 50-foot right of way at the entrance on Lewis Road, which is currently 40 feet. Also, the project’s approval with the Unity Township Municipal Authority and the state Department of Environmental Protection is outstanding.
The planning commission also approved the site plan pending a number of items, including adding building heights to the plan. Although the building design is complete, it was agreed that the height of the new building would not exceed the township’s requirements. Other pending items include the stormwater management plan approval, an earth disturbance permit and UTMA, DEP and Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County approval.
In addition, planning commission members questioned whether the one fire hydrant on the plan would be sufficient and it was agreed a second fire hydrant near the new maintenance shed would be put on the plan.
Earlier in the meeting, the planning commission also approved a request to amend zoning for parcels on Center Drive from M-1 zone to R-2.
The requests will now be presented to the township supervisors for final approval.
The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
