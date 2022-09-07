Citing a growing need, a surgical center and medical spa plans to construct a 15,000-square-foot surgical center on a portion of its property in Unity Township.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Theodore A. Lazzaro appeared Tuesday before the Unity Township Planning Commission, which approved both the preliminary and final plans for not only the subdivision request, but also the center’s site plan for the development.

Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.

