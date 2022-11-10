Adelphoi’s Middle Creek Male Secure program has been named the 2022 “Residential Program of the Year” by the PA Juvenile Court Judges’ Commission (JCJC). The program was honored at the annual James E. Anderson Pennsylvania Conference on Juvenile Justice, which took place Nov. 2-4 in Harrisburg.
The JCJC Residential Program of the Year is awarded to a program serving alleged and/or adjudicated delinquent youth in a residential setting. This includes foster homes, group homes, residential treatment programs, general child care facilities, shelter care facilities, detention centers, independent living programs, and other programs providing out-of-home, overnight care to children.
Since 2005, JCJC has recognized Adelphoi and its programs 10 times. The Middle Creek Male Secure program has been recognized twice, formerly in 2017. This year’s distinction was awarded to Adelphoi based on its use of evidenced-based practices, demonstration of adherence to the principles of Balanced and Restorative Justice (BARJ) and advancement of Pennsylvania’s Juvenile Justice System Enhancement Strategy.
Adelphoi was also named the local, district and state Employer of the Year by the Pennsylvania Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Club in 2022.
Since 1971, Adelphoi has been offering outcome-based solutions for abused, neglected, delinquent, and other at-risk children and their families through a continuum of treatment and education services that provide a foundation of hope for the future. During its 51-year history, Adelphoi evolved from a single group home in Latrobe to become one of Pennsylvania’s leading providers of services for at-risk youth and their families.
