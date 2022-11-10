Adelphoi’s Middle Creek Male Secure program has been named the 2022 “Residential Program of the Year” by the PA Juvenile Court Judges’ Commission (JCJC). The program was honored at the annual James E. Anderson Pennsylvania Conference on Juvenile Justice, which took place Nov. 2-4 in Harrisburg.

The JCJC Residential Program of the Year is awarded to a program serving alleged and/or adjudicated delinquent youth in a residential setting. This includes foster homes, group homes, residential treatment programs, general child care facilities, shelter care facilities, detention centers, independent living programs, and other programs providing out-of-home, overnight care to children.

