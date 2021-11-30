Adelphoi announced that a recent $250,000 grant from the Henry L. Hillman Foundation will fund the continued development of the organization’s new software platform, FirstMatch, to include improvements to the matching process for foster families.
Currently in Pennsylvania, 66% of youth in residential placement within the child welfare, juvenile justice and behavioral health systems have been in one or more previous placements.
FirstMatch, developed by Adelphoi, is an innovative software solution designed to reduce the total number of child placements. FirstMatch uses predictive analytics to recommend the most appropriate treatment program for a youth who has been referred for care. By matching a youth with the right program the first time, FirstMatch decreases the number of multiple placements, reduces trauma, and increases the likelihood of a positive outcome for that youth.
Adelphoi said the grant will help expand the scope of the FirstMatch platform’s capabilities to include foster care.
“We are pleased to partner with the Henry L. Hillman Foundation to strengthen our capacity to deliver quality services to at-risk youth,” said Karyn Pratt, Adelphoi vice president of marketing and strategy development.
To learn more about FirstMatch, visit www.firstmatch.com.
