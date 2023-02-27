Three teens were taken into custody last week after they escaped Adelphoi Village and went on a joyride before crashing in Unity Township while being pursued by law enforcement.
Members of the Pennsylvania State Police were initially dispatched at roughly 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a stolen vehicle at Technimark, located along Devereux Drive in Unity Township. PSP later observed the vehicle on U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township near Greengate Center shopping plaza.
PSP said the driver, 18-year-old David Fahy-Glover of Latrobe, refused to pull over, instead leading law enforcement east toward Unity Township. The vehicle later struck a curb and embankment while turning into Mountain Laurel Plaza off of Route 30 and became disabled.
Fahy-Glover was taken into custody along with 19-year-old Jacob Rible of Latrobe, who reportedly briefly attempted to outrun police before being apprehended, and a juvenile.
Fahy-Glover and Rible are both facing third-degree felony escape charges, in addition to charges related to the alleged theft of a vehicle and ensuing chase on Route 30.
Online court records show both defendants are currently incarcerated in Westmoreland County Prison and scheduled for March 13 preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Tamara J. Mahady.
