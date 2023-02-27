Three teens were taken into custody last week after they escaped Adelphoi Village and went on a joyride before crashing in Unity Township while being pursued by law enforcement.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police were initially dispatched at roughly 10 p.m. Thursday for a report of a stolen vehicle at Technimark, located along Devereux Drive in Unity Township. PSP later observed the vehicle on U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township near Greengate Center shopping plaza.

