For several decades, employees of Adelphoi have been taking advantage of the Tuition Reimbursement Program, a fund available to both full- and part-time staff at Adelphoi, in an effort to promote further skill and educational support by the company. Originally titled the President’s Fund, employees may request up to $5,000 annually to cover the costs of tuition and book expenses for earning credits toward their degrees.
Recently obtaining his bachelor’s degree with the Reimbursement Program, Ken Drewery, Middle Creek shift supervisor, explained how the opportunity is just another one of the professional benefits at Adelphoi.
“There are many opportunities to broaden your skills as a leader, a team member, and a juvenile justice professional,” Drewery said. He was one of 10 staff members awarded funds for their tuition in 2022. In order to be considered for the Reimbursement Program, Drewery, along with other eligible employees, submitted an application displaying satisfactory performance in his role at work and a written narrative on how the degree sought would benefit his professional growth at Adelphoi.
Beth Latuch, unit director, is currently working toward earning her master’s degree in professional counseling with a specialization in child and adolescent disorders. Latuch, along with Drewery, is one of the 10 staff members awarded tuition reimbursement this year, and she is excited for the future with her degree in her hands.
“Having the opportunity to continue my education in the professional counseling field not only improves my abilities to work with the youth we serve, but it also creates an opportunity for me to transfer my learning to my staff and colleagues,” Latuch said.
Similar to Latuch, Megan Keys, community relationship manager, described her experience with the Reimbursement Program as a chance to broaden and apply her skills.
“On several occasions, I have implemented skills that I learned while taking my courses from designing a brochure or a website to reaching out and collaborating with others,” she said.
Keys recently received her master’s degree in communication with a concentration in new media marketing through Adelphoi’s program. Her supervisor, Karyn Pratt, had used the Reimbursement Program to obtain her MBA, which had inspired Keys to do the same. Latuch had a comparable experience, saying, “I have always been encouraged by my peers and supervisors that if I was interested in continuing my education, that the Reimbursement Program would be a great opportunity for me.”
Latuch, along with her fellow employees awarded with the fund, found that cost can be an overwhelming barrier when looking to begin or continue pursuing a degree. Adelphoi eliminated that barrier for her, and she is able to continue working toward her master’s degree without concern of financial burden.
Past and present employees who have taken advantage of the Tuition Reimbursement Program at Adelphoi praise the program and highly recommend it to anyone considering beginning the application process. Latuch says she recommends the program “because this opportunity is not common in other fields or places of employment and is a wonderful benefit to working at Adelphoi.”
Latuch emphasizes the importance of continuing education, saying it “makes a big impact on how we work with our clients, and there is always an area to continue learning and growing.”
Keys recommends the Reimbursement Program because of the ability to complete her master’s degree on her own time.
“As a mom, I was busy with my kids,” Keys said, “but I was able to take one class at a time… It was something that I never thought that I would do, but now I feel such a sense of accomplishment.”
Not only does the Reimbursement Program allow for employees to further their education while they are working, it reduces barriers around cost and timing. Like Drewery, Latuch and Keys, Adelphoi employees who have used the Tuition Reimbursement Program demonstrate achievement in their personal and professional growth. This program will continue to provide a unique opportunity for the current and future employees who wish to continue their education in support of Adelphoi’s mission.
