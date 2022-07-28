For several decades, employees of Adelphoi have been taking advantage of the Tuition Reimbursement Program, a fund available to both full- and part-time staff at Adelphoi, in an effort to promote further skill and educational support by the company. Originally titled the President’s Fund, employees may request up to $5,000 annually to cover the costs of tuition and book expenses for earning credits toward their degrees.

Recently obtaining his bachelor’s degree with the Reimbursement Program, Ken Drewery, Middle Creek shift supervisor, explained how the opportunity is just another one of the professional benefits at Adelphoi.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.