Adelphoi invites the community to attend its annual Showcase of Stars event and ribbon cutting 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19. The event will celebrate Adelphoi’s Foster Care and Adoptive Families along with the dedication of the new park on its main campus in Latrobe.
Adelphoi’s new park was created to provide additional recreational and outdoor learning space for youth on campus. Located in the center of campus, the green space includes an amphitheater, picnic tables, benches, a bridge, and a promenade.
The evening event will highlight the contributions of Adelphoi’s Foster and Adoptive Families in providing loving homes for children in crisis and will include the presentation of the Johnson Scholarship. The Johnson Scholarship was founded by former employee and foster/adoptive family, Paul Johnson and wife, Brenda, and will be presented to a deserving foster care youth to assist them in attending college or pursuing a career.
Funds from the event will benefit the Foster Care and Adoption Family Enrichment Fund, which was created to provide foster, kinship, and adoptive youth with the financial means to participate in enrichment activities such as summer camp, music programming, sports, or arts activities. The fund allows youth, who might not otherwise have access to these activities, an opportunity to pursue their passion, broaden their experiences, improve their skills, and foster a sense of purpose.
CAVCON is the title sponsor for this event. Other sponsors include: Highmark, Mullen Refrigeration Service, HUB, Florian and Audrey Rajakovich, PNC Bank, Cabin Hill Maytag and Sleep Source, St. Vincent Archabbey, College and Seminary, Jim and Kathy Bendel, Mr. Eric and the Honorable Michele Bononi, The Difference Card, Vision Benefits of America, Citrin Consulting/Michael Couch and Associates, and Ralph Liberatore.
The event will include champagne, wine, and charcuterie. If you’d like to attend the event, please call 724-804-7110 or e-mail events@adelphoi.org.
Since 1971, Adelphoi has been offering outcome-based solutions for abused, neglected, delinquent, and other at-risk children and their families through a continuum of treatment and education services that provide a foundation of hope for the future. During its 51-year history, Adelphoi evolved from a single group home in Latrobe to become one of Pennsylvania’s leading providers of services for at-risk youth and their families.
