Adelphoi receives donation, support from Seneca Resources

Adelphoi Foster Care and Adoption Services recently received a $2,100 donation from Seneca Resources.
Seneca Resources has become a valuable community partner by supporting and sponsoring Adelphoi Foster Care and Adoption Services in northern Pennsylvania. In just the past year, Seneca Resources sponsored a toy drive for Adelphoi kids during the holiday season and began collecting donations from local employees to provide children with backpacks and supplies for the upcoming school year.
Most recently, Seneca Resources presented Adelphoi with a check to cover the expenses from the annual Adelphoi Foster Care and Adoption Picnic at Knoebels Amusement Park. The picnic involved 14 foster families, including families that adopted this year, as well as giveaway prizes for guests. Adelphoi remains thankful to Seneca Resources for its generous contributions to the Foster Care and Adoption Services program.
Since 1971, Adelphoi has been offering outcome-based solutions for abused, neglected, delinquent and other at-risk children and their families through a continuum of treatment and education services that provide a foundation of hope for the future. During its 50-year history, Adelphoi evolved from a single group home in Latrobe to become one of Pennsylvania’s leading providers of services for at-risk youth and their families.
Seneca Resources Company, LLC, the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company, explores for and develops natural gas and oil reserves in the Appalachia region. Additional information about Seneca and National Fuel Gas Company is available at http://www.nationalfuelgas.com or through the company’s investor information service at 1-800-334-2188.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.