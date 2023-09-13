Adelphoi receives donation, support from Seneca Resources

Amy Benner, Adelphoi Adoption supervisor; Dave Hall, Adelphoi program director; Jim Westbrook, Seneca Resources district production superintendent, and Kim Johnson, Adelphoi Foster Care supervisor.

Adelphoi Foster Care and Adoption Services recently received a $2,100 donation from Seneca Resources.

Seneca Resources has become a valuable community partner by supporting and sponsoring Adelphoi Foster Care and Adoption Services in northern Pennsylvania. In just the past year, Seneca Resources sponsored a toy drive for Adelphoi kids during the holiday season and began collecting donations from local employees to provide children with backpacks and supplies for the upcoming school year.

