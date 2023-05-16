A program designed to integrate mental health treatment with education is assuring students whose needs fall in between the traditional inpatient and outpatient mental health programs that they will not be left behind.
The Adelphoi Education Inc. (AEI) Partial Hospitalization Program, located in the former Latrobe Elementary School at 1501 Ligonier St., Latrobe, provides year-round mental health treatment along with education in a school setting.
The program, which came to fruition in 2000, was developed to fit the needs of students who require more structure than what outpatient mental health programs provide, but do not meet the guidelines for inpatient care.
“The partial program is a private academic school that is a non-traditional schooling,” said Meaghan Cutrell, LPC, program supervisor.
Admission is based on intake criteria established by both the referring school district and the partial program. Students who exhibit disruptive behavior, have emotional support needs and truancy concerns are amongst those considered for the program.
“Clients from the partial program are required to have a script of medical necessity from a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist to attend the program,” Cutrell said.
Once a student is referred, a meeting is held with the child, their family, support services, teachers, school-based mental health therapists and administrative staff. At the conclusion of the meeting, a decision is made and communicated to all involved.
The partial program utilizes a team-based approach to help students find healthy coping skills and develop effective, pro-social behavior. The team consists of a psychiatrist, program director, master’s level therapists, mental health specialists, a nurse and academic and administrative support.
“The program provides intensive therapeutic treatment, psychiatric care, medication management and a comprehensive educational program for youth who struggle to manage social, emotional and behavioral challenges in an academic setting,” Cutrell said.
“Clients also have an individual therapist assigned to them for weekly sessions,” she continued. “The program provides three hours of academics and three hours of daily specialized group therapy.”
With students currently enrolled from Westmoreland, Indiana and northern Cambria counties, the partial program has also served Somerset and Fayette counties in previous school years.
“We work with the supporting school districts on transportation and keep the districts informed on 20-day review meetings of the students’ progress with the ultimate goal to have the student return to their home school district,” Cutrell said.
Funding for the partial program is through managed care organizations under Carelon Health of Pennsylvania, formerly known as Beacon Health Options of Pennsylvania.
“Clients are billed through medical assistance,” said Cutrell. “If a client does not have medical assistance, they are billed through private insurance or county funding.”
Cutrell, who was named to her current position in January, brings several years of experience to the partial program, having served in various capacities with Adelphoi since 2017.
“I began my journey at AEI Latrobe Partial Program for my master’s level internship in September of 2017,” she recalled.
“As I completed my internship, I quickly realized I loved the program and population so greatly, I wanted to continue growing my clinical skills at the program. The clients during my internship brought me confidence I was in the right role in my life,” Cutrell said.
She continued to advance her career with Adelphoi following her graduation in 2018, working as a school-based emotional support therapist and also in foster care and in the PTSD aftercare program for youth and teens. She then became a full-time therapist with the partial and emotional support programs.
“I formed great relationships with the administrative team and AEI Latrobe staff,” Cutrell said. “I learned about psychotropic medication management where I was responsible for facilitating psychiatric consults with the program psychiatrist.”
In 2021, she was promoted to the position of elementary clinical coordinator at AEI’s Hartford Heights location in North Huntingdon before returning to the partial program as supervisor in January.
Cutrell currently manages a multidisciplinary treatment team that consists of 14 staff members and six interns.
“We are a trauma-informed care facility and strive to work together as a team to best support our students’ growth and healing,” she said.
“I am always relieved when we have a student transition back to their home school district successfully,” said Cutrell. “Positive transitions are a passion and provide momentum to continue during the difficult times of education in today’s society.”
“It’s no secret, the mental health needs of kids have taken a drastic hit over the past several years,” added Dr. Jennifer Zylka, clinical supervisor of Adelphoi Education Inc.
“The partial program offers hope when other programs have been unsuccessful or not available. Taking a holistic approach to care, students receive intensive levels of mental health [treatment] while also sustaining academic progress and living in their own communities.”
Zylka began her career with Adelphoi 25 years ago as a therapist working in the residential treatment facilities with teens who required intense levels of mental health services.
In 1999, she was part of the team that developed the partial program and served as its supervisor until she was promoted to her current position in January.
“Currently in my role as clinical supervisor, I support Meaghan (Cutrell) in developing and maintaining the clinical integrity of the program. In addition, my role on the AEI administrative team is to support, develop and promote partial program expansion opportunities,” said Zylka.
While student success relies on the combined efforts of the team, students and families, Zylka noted there have been many triumphs over the years.
“Having worked for so long with the program and in the area, my greatest joy is running into a student or parent in the community and hearing about their continued success,” she said.
“A few years ago, I was at an event at my own child’s school and noticed a senior banner of a former student who was achieving the status of a student athlete,” Zylka fondly recalled. “That was a private moment of success for me.
“Often I see students at their worst moments in time and that banner reminded me of the potential future each student can achieve.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.