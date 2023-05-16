Adelphoi Partial teacher Courtney Hauser

Adelphoi partial program teacher Courtney Hauser assists a student last school year.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

A program designed to integrate mental health treatment with education is assuring students whose needs fall in between the traditional inpatient and outpatient mental health programs that they will not be left behind.

The Adelphoi Education Inc. (AEI) Partial Hospitalization Program, located in the former Latrobe Elementary School at 1501 Ligonier St., Latrobe, provides year-round mental health treatment along with education in a school setting.

