Adelphoi names Todd Watkins as chief information officer

Todd Watkins has been named chief information officer at Adelphoi.
He will be responsible for leading and overseeing all matters related to information technology and information systems planning, and ensuring alignment of information systems throughout Adelphoi.
Before joining the organization, he was the director of information technology at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
He also served as vice president of Total Tech in Pittsburgh and director of IT operations and security at Viejas Enterprises in San Diego, California.
He was named a CIO of the Year Finalist in 2018 by the Pittsburgh Technology Council.
Watkins holds a Bachelor of Science degree in management information systems from Penn State University.
Adelphoi is a leading provider of services to over 2,500 at-risk youth and families annually throughout a 30-county area.
The program offers a broad continuum of care that includes group homes, foster/adoptive services, education programs, mental health services and community-based programs.
To learn more about Adelphoi, call 724-804-7000 or visit www.adelphoi.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.