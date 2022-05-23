May has been National Foster Care Month, and last week Adelphoi honored the men and women who have opened their homes to children who are unable to live with their own families.
The annual Showcase of Stars featured programs, information, resources and a new promotional video focusing on several of the agency’s foster parents.
“One of the things that we were highlighting is that families have all different makeups,” said Karyn Pratt, Adelphoi’s vice president of marketing and strategy development. “They may all look different, but family is about who loves you and supports you.”
The event served as an introduction to the foster care experience, and the need for adults to become involved in the program.
Adelphoi is one of Pennsylvania’s leading providers of services for youth and families. With headquarters in Latrobe, the nonprofit that was founded 51 years ago by the Rev. Paschal Merlino, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey, provides services in 64 out of 67 counties in the commonwealth.
“We have about 700 employees in 30 counties and at any given time we have over 1,000 kids in our system,” Pratt said. “The number changes daily, but we usually have about 150 kids in foster care and about 100 to 120 foster families.”
Their centralized areas are in Westmoreland, Blair and Lycoming counties, with the goal to keep children in the regions they are from.
There are many reasons that children are removed from their families.
“There’s dependency and there’s delinquency,” Robin Klimke, director of the foster care and adoption program said. “Most of our kids are dependent and placed due to neglect. Most of our kids’ parents have mental health issues or addictions, and therefore they can’t parent their children. When safety becomes an issue in their biological family, the children get recommended to foster care.”
Under the Family First law, agencies are required to first try to find the children a stable and approved home with other family members. That could be grandparents, older siblings, aunts and uncles.
“Those people would have to go through the foster care licensing process to become a kinship family,” Klimke said. “Then the kids would not be going to a stranger. They would be going to someone they know. We are seeing more and more kinship families than we are foster care families.”
If kinship is not an option, children may be placed with trained foster parents in approved homes, sometimes temporarily until a more permanent home is found. For all of the children, though, reunification is the goal if that’s at all possible. Many children want to return to their birth families, but in some situations, that’s not possible.
“We serve children from birth to age 18, and most of them are probably 13 and under,” Klimke said. “There’s a great need for foster homes for teenagers and we’re really pushing to get kids out of group homes. But we don’t have enough families who are willing to work with them. There’s also a great need for people willing to take in sibling groups.”
Trained staff will work with foster parents when children of any age are exhibiting problems, and there will be cooperative plans and an increase in services to address the issues. That can include removing a child if the placement needs to be terminated. Assistance is available 24/7.
Foster parents receive financial support from a daily stipend, a clothing allowance and medical care is paid for. The children may also qualify for free meal programs at school.
“There’s no age limit for foster parents,” Klimke said. “They just have to be over 21, and we have a handful of people who are in their early 70s.”
Sometimes children are adopted from the foster care system, or through the Statewide Adoption Network. Adelphoi can facilitate those procedures, too. And like in foster care, there’s a great need for parents to adopt older children or sibling groups. According to Klimke, the majority of children being adopted are infants to age 8 or 9.
“That doesn’t mean that people aren’t adopting teenagers because there might be a rare few,” she said.
The number of available foster homes goes down every time a child is adopted from the system. Some parents feel that their family is then complete, or they now have the approved limit of the number of children in their home. So they stop fostering. That leaves an ongoing need to find more people who are willing to take a chance to make a difference to a child who needs a safe and loving home.
“It’s not the kids’ fault that they are in foster care,” Klimke said.
And it’s not only the children in care who benefit, she added.
“Sometimes families have said, ‘This has changed our lives,’ and it’s also had an impact on their own kids,” she said. “The foster parents are also helping the community that they are living in. If there’s a family struggling in Westmoreland County and they lose their kids, and someone in Westmoreland County is helping, they are embracing it and owning it as neighbors and as community members. That’s important to some people.”
For information about Adelphoi’s foster care program, visit adelphoi.org.
