Adelphoi is observing National Foster Care Awareness Month with a free public event from 4:30 to 6 p.m. today on its campus at 119 Village Way in Unity Township.
“The Showcase of Stars will celebrate the families that provide stable loving homes for our kids,” said Karyn Pratt, the nonprofit’s vice president of marketing and strategy development. “There will also be a dedication of our new park area on campus. The ribbon cutting will take place at 4:30 p.m. At 5, we will celebrate our families and recognize a number of foster families. We will also be awarding a scholarship to one of our kids in our foster care program to help with their post graduation career.”
A new promotional video about foster care and adoption will debut at the event. It will feature some of the families and youth who have participated in the programs.
Adelphoi is one of Pennsylvania’s leading providers of services for youth and families. For information, visit adelphoi.org.
