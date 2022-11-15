Three juveniles were apprehended Sunday in Pittsburgh after assaulting staff and escaping last week from Adelphoi Marker House for at-risk youth along Marcia Street in Derry Township.
The female juveniles include a 14-year-old from Pittsburgh, a 15-year-old from Drexel Hill and a 15-year-old from Reading.
They were taken into custody Sunday at approximately 1 a.m. on warrants for escape, aggravated assault and harassment. One defendant was taken to a juvenile facility in Allegheny County and detained pending charges.
The other two defendants were transported by Pennsylvania State Police to a juvenile facility in Westmoreland County and detained pending charges.
State police at Kiski Valley initially reported an assault Nov. 11 at 7:42 p.m. at Adelphoi Marker House.
According to the report, the disturbance involved three female juveniles who assaulted seven staff members, causing visible but minor injuries. The female juveniles escaped from the facility.
The seven staff members, all females, ranged in ages from 59 years old to 21.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
